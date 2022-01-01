It seem everybody is raving about the young wrestler Hokuseiho and it's not just you... even the great Yokozuna Hakuho saw the potential in him when he was just 7 years old.

What was it about Hokuseiho that put a sparkle in Hakuho's eye? In this video, we explore the reasons Hokuseiho could potentially reach the coveted rank of yokozuna and why Mongolians have dominated the rank for 2 decades.

What's so special about Hokuseiho?

Sumostew - Sep 28

It seem everybody is raving about the young wrestler Hokuseiho and it's not just you... even the great Yokozuna Hakuho saw the potential in him when he was just 7 years old.

Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament

NHK - Sep 26

Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout

NHK - Sep 25

In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.

Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with stomach pain

sportstar - Sep 22

Naomi Osaka's woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of Japan Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.

"Shiko" The sumo exercise you need to try

Sumostew - Sep 20

Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!

Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major

Kyodo - Sep 12

Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.

Japan national rugby team steps up training one year before World Cup

NHK - Sep 09

Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.

Sumo: Former yokozuna Hakuho to hold retirement ceremony in January

Kyodo - Sep 06

Former yokozuna Hakuho will hold his official retirement ceremony on Jan. 28 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, the winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournaments announced Monday in an online press conference.

A closer look at iconic Japanese circuit, the Fuji International Speedway

Asian Le Mans Series - Sep 06

The 富士スピードウェイ Fuji International Speedway is a circuit that has featured on the Asian Le Mans Series calendar in past seasons and we have some great memories from this iconic Japanese track!

Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate

ancient-origins.net - Sep 05

Karate's origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).

Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records

NHK - Sep 05

The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.

Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action

Reuters - Sep 02

Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.

PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events

si.com - Sep 02

The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches

WION - Aug 31

In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.

Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed

NHK - Aug 30

Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.