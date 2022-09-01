Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
TOKYO, Sep 30 (Kyodo) - A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
The Tokyo District Court also rejected damages of 1.1 million yen ($76,000) sought by the U.S. national, Andrew High, and his Japanese partner, Kohei, who claimed the denial of the visa impinged on their freedom to live as a family. The Japanese man has requested his family name be withheld.
The two married in 2015, and High has applied unsuccessfully for a Japanese long-term visa five times since 2018. He currently resides in Japan on a temporary visa. ...continue reading
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
Remains of 3 people found in burned-out car in Yokosuka park
Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, said the remains of three people were found in a burned-out car at a park on Wednesday morning.
Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Japan's Emperor, Empress attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
