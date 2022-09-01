Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese

The Tokyo District Court also rejected damages of 1.1 million yen ($76,000) sought by the U.S. national, Andrew High, and his Japanese partner, Kohei, who claimed the denial of the visa impinged on their freedom to live as a family. The Japanese man has requested his family name be withheld.

The two married in 2015, and High has applied unsuccessfully for a Japanese long-term visa five times since 2018. He currently resides in Japan on a temporary visa. ...continue reading