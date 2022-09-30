Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets

The Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested Tanabe Koki, the president of Kappa Create, which operates the Kappa Sushi conveyer-belt restaurant chain.

Investigators allege that the 46-year-old president stole confidential corporate data from rival sushi chain Hama-Sushi in 2020 in violation of the unfair competition prevention law.

Tanabe served as an executive at Hama-Sushi before joining Kappa Create in 2020 as its new vice president. Last year, he was promoted to president. ...continue reading