Sky Mile Tower – Japan’s soon to be tallest building
The Sky Mile Tower is a mini-city project under Japan’s “Next Tokyo” plan, and it is expected to be finished by the year 2045. It will be about 5 times taller than the Paris Eiffel Tower and double the height of the Burj Khalifa when it reaches a height of around 1 mile.
The structure was designed by structural engineering company Leslie E. Robertson Associates and architects Kohn Pedersen Fox. It’s interesting that it’s not just a building, but a tiny city, intended to fight climate change. With a staggering 421 levels, the tower would have enough for close to 55,000 people.
The ‘Next Tokyo’ 4045 mini-city idea was inspired by Japan’s susceptibility to earthquakes and other natural disasters. The idea, which would see the construction of the 5,577-foot-tall “Sky Mile Tower” skyscraper in Tokyo Bay, is intended to prepare Tokyo for battling extreme climatic eruptions, including the threat of a tsunami.
To achieve the best wind resistance, the structure would be hexagonal in shape. Since the water will be immediately filtered from the atmosphere and kept outside the structure, it would not require a conventional water pump mechanism. ...continue reading
