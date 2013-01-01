自動車業界のAI利用と業績・株価への影響
これからはAIの導入・利用でどこまで成功するかが各自動車メーカーにとって重要で、業績・株価にも大きく影響することになる。
幅広いAIの利用分野
AI（人工知能）の利用は多くの業界に広がっており、自動車業界も例外ではなくAIを自動車の設計・生産や運転に利用する事例が増えている。
最近開発が進む自動運転のシステムはAIを使って運転におけるさまざまな状況判断を人間ではなくAIが行うことを前提としている。また自動運転まで行かなくても、現在の自動車には危険回避や駐車支援などの機能にAIが使われる車種が増えてきている。
開発や生産でも利用されるAI
運転だけではなく、自動車の開発や生産段階でもすでにAIは欠かせないものになっている。トヨタ自動車の北米法人は今年5月に、14ヶ所の工場の全てでAIを使った工場管理システムを導入した。このシステムは「Invisible AI」という企業が開発したもので、AIを使って工場の生産や運営の全てを管理できるもの。
また本田技研はボンネットの設計にAIを利用しており、AIを使って事故を防止し事故が起こった場合の被害を最小限にとどめるようなボンネットの設計を目指している。
業績や株価にとって重要なAI
自動車業界全体にとってAIの存在意義が高まっているため、自動車メーカーの業績や株価への影響も大きくなってきている。つまり株式トレードをするなら、AIの動向も随時チェックすることが望ましい。
株式トレードで自動車株を売買するなら、自動車株が各メーカーの業績によって大きく動くことは知っていると思われる。そして優秀なAIを開発あるいは導入して自動車にどれだけ活用できるかが、自動車メーカーの業績を左右する。
そして今後は自動運転の開発が進み、その分野でもAIの役割は大きい。自動運転関連銘柄で株式トレードをするなら、AIの動向に特に注意を向ける必要がある。
副作用として半導体不足に
自動車にAIが不可欠になっているため、自動車に必要な半導体部品の数が激増。そしてコロナ禍によるサプライチェーンの混乱のため、2021年頃から世界的な自動車の半導体不足になった。
これは株式トレードというより自動車販売の問題だが、半導体不足のために自動車を注文しても納期がかなり遅れる現象が各国で発生している。それだけ現在の自動車にはAIや半導体が多く必要とされている。
株式トレードや自動車販売に携わる人々は、これからはAIと自動車の関わりがますます強くなっていく事実からは目が離せない。
