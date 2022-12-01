Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.

Maezawa, who became the first Japanese civilian to travel to the International Space Station last year, revealed on Twitter and on a website the names of people with whom he will journey as part of the "dearMoon" project. They will ride on a spaceship being developed by U.S. firm SpaceX. ...continue reading

Japan’s sewer pipes may soon be crawling with spider-like inspection robots

South China Morning Post - Dec 10

A Japanese robotics start-up has developed spider-like robots to inspect and maintain the country's sewer pipes as the country grapples with a labour shortage in the industry.

SolarDuck set to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator

offshore-energy.biz - Dec 10

Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck has been awarded a contract to develop Japan's first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstrator together with local partners.

Japan billionaire Maezawa says K-pop star, 7 others to join Moon trip

Kyodo - Dec 09

Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.

Japan lifts ban on automated drone flights over residential areas

Kyodo - Dec 06

Japan on Monday lifted its ban on automated drone flights over residential areas to allow aerial parcel deliveries and help address the country's labor shortages amid an aging population across the country, particularly in rural areas.

Japanese astronaut keeps International Space Station mission amid research scandal

space.com - Dec 03

A Japanese astronaut will not lose his 2023 mission to the space station despite his involvement in a research scandal, according to media reports.

Japanese biotech firm uses roundworms in early screening for pancreatic cancer

South China Morning Post - Dec 02

Hirotsu Bio Science, a Japanese biotech firm, says it has developed the world's first early screening test for pancreatic cancer using roundworms.

KDDI starts using Starlink network to improve service coverage

NHK - Dec 02

Japanese telecom giant KDDI says it has started using the Starlink satellite communications network to help provide mobile phone connectivity anywhere in the country, including remote islands.

Japan to designate fire ants as an alien species that requires urgent action

NHK - Nov 29

The Japanese government has decided to step up measures against highly venomous fire ants by designating them as an invasive alien species that requires urgent action.

Honda's new humanoid-robot push aims for practical use

Nikkei - Nov 28

A decade from now, a man suddenly collapses on the street. An ambulance is called but will take time to arrive. In the meantime, a robot stationed nearby rushes to the scene to provide emergency care, controlled by an expert operator sitting dozens of kilometers away.

Japanese space research team tampered with experimental data, space agency says

South China Morning Post - Nov 26

Japan's space agency said on Friday that a research team headed by astronaut Satoshi Furukawa tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station, indicating that it would subject him to disciplinary action.

Why Japan's internet is weirdly designed

Answer in Progress - Nov 26

In 2013, an article suggested that Japanese web design looks different from the rest of the world. In this video, Sabrina uses an AI to figure out if that is true and, if yes, why.

Japan approves its first homemade oral COVID drug

Nikkei - Nov 23

Japan's health ministry on Tuesday granted emergency use of a COVID-19 drug developed by Shionogi, making it the country's first domestically produced oral medicine for patients with mild symptoms. The drug is expected to be available for use in early December.

IROS 2022 Kyoto - Japan's largest conference | Robots and Future Technologies

PRO ROBOTS - Nov 21

Last week Kyoto hosted IROS 2022, one of the largest and most influential robotics research conferences in the world, bringing together thousands of roboticists from around the world to show off their achievements and share their most incredible developments.

Japan's 1st moon lander probe in jeopardy after launch

Nikkei - Nov 19

The Japanese spacecraft intended as the country's first lunar lander has been plagued by communications problems since soon after its launch on Wednesday as part of NASA's Artemis 1, putting the unmanned mission in jeopardy.