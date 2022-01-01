Man fakes attempted murder of himself after ‘feeling exhausted from work’

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, claimed that he was walking along the street at around 1:20 a.m. on Dec 20, Kyodo News reported. He called police and said he had been stabbed in the back.

However, street surveillance camera footage from the crime scene did not show anyone approach the man.

The man, who is currently in hospital, was questioned by police on Monday and confessed that he had stabbed himself. He told police he put a knife against a wall and leaned forcefully back on it. He was quoted by police as saying he was exhausted from working.