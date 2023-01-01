63-year-old woman, son arrested for secretly filming women at bathing facility in Nagoya
NAGOYA, Jan 07 (Japan Today) - Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 63-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by secretly filming women in a bathing facility’s dressing room and bath.
The suspects have been identified as Satomi Seki, an office worker, and her unemployed son, Akinori, TV Asahi reported. Police said Satomi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying her son pressured her to commit the voyeurism.
Police said Satomi used a miniature camera to secretly film naked women between 7:55 p.m. and 8:55 p.m. on Dec 30. Patrons and staff noticed Satomi moving suspiciously inside the bathhouse and she was detained until police were summoned. She was arrested later that night, while Akinori was arrested on January 4. ...continue reading
Jan 07 (日テレNEWS) - 愛知県名古屋市の入浴施設に侵入し複数の女性を盗撮したとして、63歳の母親と37歳の息子が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jan 07
Suspect denies killing family of 3 in Saitama on Christmas Day
The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.
New Year's card game held in Kyoto for the first time in three years
Players dressed in ancient costumes have played the traditional Japanese card game karuta at a shrine in Kyoto for the first time in three years.
Crowds throng Japanese shrines to pray for good fortune on first business day of 2023
Japanese employees returned to work on Wednesday (Jan 4) after celebrating the first three days of 2023 by travelling and having family gatherings, as eased restrictions allowed a gradual return to normalcy following two years of muted celebrations.
Emperor, family greet crowd at palace after COVID hiatus
Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic.
Emperor wishes 2023 to be year of hope amid pandemic, war
Emperor Naruhito wished for a year where people will be able to lead their lives with hope after one marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, in his New Year address released Sunday.
Princess Kako stars in birthday portraits, embracing elevated role after sister's royal exit
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
Beloved dog that inspired the iconic ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia, owner says
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
Man fakes attempted murder of himself after ‘feeling exhausted from work’
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.
46-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 13-year-old son to death
Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.
3 family members found beaten to death at home in Saitama Prefecture
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
‘See-through toilets’ malfunction in Shibuya
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Why Japanese People Eat KFC On Christmas?
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Japan's QAnon members convicted of trespassing at COVID vaccination sites
A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.
Woman sheltering in car due to power shortage died of carbon monoxide poisoning
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
