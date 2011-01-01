Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism
The Japanese team edged Brazil and Canada for second spot, despite picking up just three points from nine on offer in the round-robin tournament that also featured the US women’s national team.
The women’s team picked up a 3-0 win over Canada on the final day of the tournament to finally record its first victory. Goal difference enabled Japan to end the competition in second place after a disappointing campaign in the States.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 is fast-approaching, and Japan are aiming to win a second title. Football fans can bet365 で日本でベットする on the Women’s World Cup and the team they believe will lift the tournament’s trophy.
In the wake of Japan’s poor showing in the SheBelieves Cup, former women’s national team member Yuki Nagasato spoke about her decision to leave the national team before the 2016 Olympic Games. Nagasato claimed she no longer had the energy or motivation to continue playing with the national to improve it for the future.
In Nagasato’s opinion, there was a lack of respect shown to the team’s players by the coaching staff. Before finally explaining her departure from the Japanese women’s national team, Nagasato had remained silent for seven years over the matter.
Nagasato played 12 years for the Japanese women’s national team, appearing in 132 matches and scoring 58 goals. She helped Japan win the 2011 Women’s World Cup and four years later, was a part of the team that finished second behind the US. In between those World Cup appearances, Nagasato won a silver medal with the Japanese women’s national team at the 2012 Olympics.
A lack of professionalism drove Nagasato out of the national team setup. The environment created and its aftermath could be one of the main issues currently affecting the women’s national team. Following Japan’s runner-up performance in 2015 at the Women’s World Cup, the team struggled four years later in France.
Under coach Asako Takakura, Japan reached the round of 16, where they were eliminated by the Netherlands 2-1. It ended a string of back-to-back appearances in the Women’s World Cup final.
Although Nagasato was unhappy with the coaching staff at the time of her departure, she later understood some of the problems came directly from the Japanese Football Federation. The SheBelieves Cup was a time for Nagasato to speak up about the Japanese women’s national team. The tournament wasn’t broadcast or covered to a large extent in Japan. According to Nagasato, she feels like the JFA is trying to “cancel” everything the women’s national team achieved in 2011 and 2015.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 will see Japan and 31 other national teams compete for the richest prize in women’s football. The tournament will kick off on July 20 and conclude on August 20, with Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the event. Japan will compete in Group C against Spain, Costa Rica, and Zambia. Japan are 25/1 to win the Women’s World Cup 2023.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Mar 09
Japan’s J-League is considering a switch to an autumn-spring soccer schedule, which is the norm in the major European soccer leagues.
Nikkei - Mar 08
The fifth edition of the World Baseball Classic begins on Wednesday after a six-year hiatus, bringing together a constellation of star players from Japan, South Korea and others from around the globe.
MLB - Mar 07
On Monday evening inside a packed Kyocera Dome, as Japan took on the Hanshin Tigers in its first exhibition game before the 2023 World Baseball Classic begins, Ohtani finally put on Japan's iconic white pinstriped jersey again.
NHK - Mar 05
The Tokyo Marathon is being held on the scale it was known for before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in four years. It is one of the largest races in Japan.
Kyodo - Feb 27
Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Kyodo - Feb 27
Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu had a solo ice show at Tokyo Dome on Sunday, making him the first skater to do so there.
Nikkei - Feb 20
Organizers of the Tour de Kyushu 2023 are preparing to showcase Japan's southernmost main island as an attractive destination for global cycle tourism through the international multistage bicycle road race this autumn.
Japan Today - Feb 17
A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.
Kyodo - Feb 11
Just as star players from overseas have improved the quality of Japanese domestic rugby, Japan's League One is hoping to do the same with its refereeing standards by importing top officials from other countries.
- Feb 10
The Japanese Boxing Commission and the Sportswriters Club held their annual awards ceremony at the Tokyo Dome Hotel on Wednesday.
newsonjapan.com - Feb 09
Many regions and nations took positives from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Euro Football Daily - Feb 06
hey may have just fallen short of making their first ever quarter-final, but Japan’s performance at the 2022 World Cup was one of the biggest stories of Qatar, topping a group containing two of the three previous world champions in Spain and Germany, beating both of them in the process – a feat made all the more impressive by the fact that both opponents had Champions League-winning managers in the dugout.
sportsbrief.com - Feb 01
Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura extended his decades-long playing career on Wednesday less than a month before his 56th birthday, joining Portuguese second-division outfit Oliveirense on loan.