Japan’s ‘evaporated’ people: Inside an industry that helps people disappear

In Japan, as some 80,000 people go missing every year, according to data from the National Police Agency. Some are later found, but others vanish completely, becoming what’s described as an “evaporated person” or johatsu-sha.

The phenomenon is common enough to have an entire industry built around it of specialists who can help you disappear in the night. In this SCMP Film, we go inside a neighbourhood that’s a powerful draw for those who want to stay hidden and meet a yonige-ya, or night mover, who braves stalkers, gangsters and knife-wielding exes to spirit his customers away to safety. ...continue reading

Man arrested for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano

Kyodo - Mar 19

Man arrested for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano

Kyodo - Mar 19

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.

Doomsday prepping in Japan: Inside one woman’s living-room bunker

SBS - Mar 19

Doomsday prepping in Japan: Inside one woman's living-room bunker

SBS - Mar 19

Tokyo residents are being told to prepare for X Day. That's the day when a potential massive earthquake could strike the city.

Teenage girl arrested after saying she strangled man in central Japan

Kyodo - Mar 18

Teenage girl arrested after saying she strangled man in central Japan

Kyodo - Mar 18

A teenage girl was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Toyama Prefecture in central Japan, police said.

How do so many endangered creatures end up in Japan’s animal cafes?

nytimes.com - Mar 18

How do so many endangered creatures end up in Japan's animal cafes?

nytimes.com - Mar 18

Critically endangered species and ones banned from international trade are among the hundreds of types birds, reptiles and mammals that researchers identified at 142 animal cafes.

Japan prosecutors charge 3 ex-SDF officers with indecent assault

NHK - Mar 18

Japan prosecutors charge 3 ex-SDF officers with indecent assault

NHK - Mar 18

Japanese prosecutors have charged three former members of the Ground Self-Defense Force with indecent assault of a female colleague, reversing a previous decision not to indict them.

Former Tsukiji president arrested for selling 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission

TV Asahi News - Mar 16

Former Tsukiji president arrested for selling 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission

TV Asahi News - Mar 16

The former president of a food processing company in Tsukiji, Tokyo, was arrested for selling about 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission.

Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend

FNN - Mar 16

Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend

FNN - Mar 16

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery causing injury after responding to a woman's request to punish her boyfriend who she believed was cheating on her.

Court orders Japan govt. to recognize lesbian Uganda refugee fleeing persecution

NHK - Mar 16

Court orders Japan govt. to recognize lesbian Uganda refugee fleeing persecution

NHK - Mar 16

A district court in Osaka, western Japan, has ordered the central government to grant refugee status to a Ugandan woman who says she fled to Japan as she was persecuted for being homosexual.

The Dark Secret Behind Japan's 0% Homelessness Rate

Explained with Dom - Mar 15

The Dark Secret Behind Japan's 0% Homelessness Rate

Explained with Dom - Mar 15

In the many ways that Japan stands out, there is one particular thing that makes it completely unique. Despite having a population of 125 million people, it is the only country in the world that has a homeless population rate of almost 0%, something that was previously considered impossible.

The Cult Behind Japan’s Deadliest Terrorist Attack

VICE - Mar 14

The Cult Behind Japan's Deadliest Terrorist Attack

VICE - Mar 14

Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.

Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: ‘I love everything about India’

yahoo.com - Mar 14

Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: 'I love everything about India'

yahoo.com - Mar 14

A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter.

Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese

Japan Today - Mar 14

Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese

Japan Today - Mar 14

Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.

Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case

Kyodo - Mar 13

Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case

Kyodo - Mar 13

A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.

Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88

Nikkei - Mar 13

Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88

Nikkei - Mar 13

Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.