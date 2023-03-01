Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles

Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.

Fujii won Game 4 in the tourist city of Nikko, eastern Japan, to finish the best-of-five Kio series against his 38-year-old opponent, joining Yoshiharu Habu, who won his sixth title in 1994 at age 24 and completed a sweep of all of what were then the game's seven major titles in 1996. ...continue reading

Kyodo - Mar 19

Riding the Kiso Horse in Japan

DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18

Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award

NHK - Mar 18

WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals

NHK - Mar 17

New Boston Red Sox Star Masataka Yoshida Looking To Make Impact In MLB After Stellar World Baseball Classic

newsonjapan.com - Mar 16

Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani

The West - Mar 12

Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?

newsonjapan.com - Mar 10

Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism

newsonjapan.com - Mar 10

Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener

france24.com - Mar 09

Japan’s J-League considering a switch to an autumn-spring schedule to fall in line with major European leagues

newsonjapan.com - Mar 09

Shohei Ohtani, other Asian stars chase World Baseball Classic glory

Nikkei - Mar 08

Ohtani hits home run from his knee in return to Team Japan

MLB - Mar 07

Tokyo Marathon returns to pre-pandemic scale

NHK - Mar 05

Basketball: Japan ends World Cup qualifiers with win over Bahrain

Kyodo - Feb 27

Figure skating: Yuzuru Hanyu performs solo ice show at Tokyo Dome

Kyodo - Feb 27

