Model Jessica Michibata, friend arrested over MDMA possession

Michibata, 38, and her friend, who is in his 40s, were arrested on Sunday night, Kyodo News reported. They were staying at the hotel in Roppongi where the package was delivered to them.

Police said customs officers at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture found the stimulants in 15 capsules inside the package which was sent from the United States. The package was addressed to Michibata's companion, believed to be her boyfriend. Police arrested the couple after the package was delivered to their room.