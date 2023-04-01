Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources
Kyodo -- Apr 14
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
Sapporo was once considered the frontrunner for 2030, but the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates as widespread bribery and bid-rigging scandals related to the Tokyo Games have eroded support for another Olympics in the country, according to the sources.
There are also growing calls inside Japan for Sapporo's Olympic bid to be pushed back to 2034 or later. ...continue reading
The Japanese stars lighting up Scottish soccer
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
Living in the secret world of sumo in Japan (rare footage)
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Ohtani gets pitch clock violation on the mound, at the plate
Japan Today - Apr 07
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history.
Baseball: Yamanashi Gakuin rides ace to spring high school title
Kyodo - Apr 02
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
Ohtani tops MLB pay list with record US$65 million
taipeitimes.com - Mar 30
Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Kiribayama beats Daieisho in playoff to claim Spring sumo tourney
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Japan's Shoma Uno retains world title to delight home crowd
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
USA vs. Japan averages highest viewership ever for World Baseball Classic game
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
Japan wins World Baseball Classic title
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
Ohtani named WBC MVP after historic performance at plate, on mound
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Sota Fujii becomes 2nd player in shogi history to hold 6 major titles
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
Riding the Kiso Horse in Japan
DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award
NHK - Mar 18
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
WBC: Japan beats Italy 9-3 to advance to semifinals
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.
New Boston Red Sox Star Masataka Yoshida Looking To Make Impact In MLB After Stellar World Baseball Classic
newsonjapan.com - Mar 16
Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Chaim Bloom made two notable moves this offseason following a disappointing last-place finish in the AL East division.
