Sapporo's chances of landing 2030 Winter Olympics fading: sources

Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.

Sapporo was once considered the frontrunner for 2030, but the International Olympic Committee appears to have shifted its focus to other candidates as widespread bribery and bid-rigging scandals related to the Tokyo Games have eroded support for another Olympics in the country, according to the sources.

There are also growing calls inside Japan for Sapporo's Olympic bid to be pushed back to 2034 or later.