Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup
The Japanese thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro won the competition, becoming only the second horse from the country to claim the honors in the prestigious event.
This was a remarkable achievement for the animal, who had only recently transitioned to competing on dirt and had never raced abroad before. It’s a major win for horse training in the Eastern nation too, which has produced some of the world’s best racehorses.
Japan Gaining a Serious Reputation for Race Horse Training
Japan has a rich history of horse racing and a strong culture surrounding the sport, which has been established over the course of more than 100 years. Indeed, It was introduced to the country during the Meiji period, which occurred between 1868 and 1912.
To say horse racing is popular in Japan would be an understatement, and there are countless sites that are dedicated to the sport. These include pages that assist bettors with tips on the races, along with advice about which online bookmakers to use. These review sites are often arranged according to their bonuses, which include free bets and deposit matches.
Ushba Tesoro is the latest in a long list of incredibly successful horses who have emerged from Japan. Other well-known racers include Deep Impact, Orfevre, and Oguri Cap. This is thanks to the strong breeding industry, which includes many top-class farms and facilities. There are even many ancient breeds of horses here, which can’t be found elsewhere. One of the most famous facilities is Shadaï Stallion Station, a site run by the Yoshida family. It was the birthplace and training ground of Deep Impact, the 2005 Japanese Triple Crown winner.
Ushba Tesoro Pulled Off a Marvelous Victory
The recent Dubai World Cup was a dramatic race in which Ushba Tesoro battled all the way from the back of the pack to prevail. The horse began in last place in the 2000-meter race, but ended up winning by nearly three lengths. He beat Algiers, who claimed second place after starting among the favorites in the betting.
Ushba Tesoro is a six-year-old horse trained by Noboru Takagi, and the impressive feat is that he had only transitioned to dirt tracks in April last year. Jockey Yuga Kawada led his steed to become only the second Japanese horse to win the world-famous race. There were eight Japanese runners in the 15-horse race, showcasing the growing influence of thoroughbreds from the country in international racing.
Equinox is Another Impressive Steed From Japan
Japan is also responsible for the current best turf horse in the world, Equinox. The incredible mount recently made the headlines as well in Dubai, where he beat the Meydan mile-and-a-half track record. Spectators at the event said that the horse made it look easy and cruised to the finish line.
Equinox’s victory in the Dubai Sheema Classic could be the biggest result for Japanese racing in recent years. He absolutely smashed the record and won the race by three-and-a-half lengths. The JRA reigning Horse of the Year sent a message to the rest of the world in that event, showing that Japan could be a superpower in horse racing over the next decade.
Horse racing is a deeply cherished sport in Japan, and it’s exciting to see the country ascending on the international stage. Ushba Tesoro is the latest to gain worldwide attention, but he won’t be the last. This is because Japan has some of the best infrastructure in the world to ensure it continues producing top talent. It’s even responsible for some of the greatest horse names ever, such as the hilarious Sumomomomomomomomo.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 17
The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.
Kyodo - Apr 14
Sapporo's chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics are fading amid a drop in public support in Japan, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Friday.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 14
Following the success of the Japanese national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, soccer is enjoying increased popularity.
Yes Theory - Apr 13
We've spent more than seven years and have traveled to Japan on multiple occasions and each time attempted to gain close-up access to an ancient practice very secretive to the outside world.
Japan Today - Apr 07
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history.
Kyodo - Apr 02
Yamanashi Gakuin beat Hotoku Gakuen 7-3 in the final of the 95th high school invitational baseball tournament Saturday at Koshien Stadium behind a complete game from ace Kengo Hayashi, claiming a first-ever national championship for Yamanashi Prefecture.
taipeitimes.com - Mar 30
Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani is to make a one-season MLB record US$65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Kyodo - Mar 26
New sekiwake Kiribayama came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday, beating overnight leader Daieisho in the final regulation bout and again in a sudden-death tiebreaker.
Nikkei - Mar 26
Shoma Uno retained his men's figure skating world title with a nerveless free skate on home ice on Saturday after Madison Chock and Evan Bates overcame a fall in their free dance to win their first ice dance world title.
theathletic.com - Mar 23
The World Baseball Classic championship between the United States and Japan on Tuesday night was the most-watched WBC game ever in the U.S., Fox Sports announced.
NHK - Mar 22
Japan has won the World Baseball Classic for the third time, beating the defending champion United States 3 to 2 in the final. It's their first title since 2009.
sportsnet.ca - Mar 22
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the 2023 World Baseball Classic after dominating at the plate and on the mound to deliver Japan it's third championship win.
Kyodo - Mar 19
Twenty-year-old Sota Fujii became only the second player in the history of the shogi board game to hold six major titles Sunday when he took the Kio crown from Akira Watanabe.
DiscoverTheHorse - Mar 18
The Kisouma (Kiso Horse) is an ancient Japanese breed and a symbol of the Samurai.
NHK - Mar 18
Retired Japanese wheelchair tennis star Kunieda Shingo has received the People's Honor Award.
NHK - Mar 17
Japan has advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament with a 9-3 win over Italy.