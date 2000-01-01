Japanese Thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro Wins the Dubai World Cup

The recent Dubai World Cup will go down as a historic moment in Japanese horse racing.

The Japanese thoroughbred Ushba Tesoro won the competition, becoming only the second horse from the country to claim the honors in the prestigious event.

This was a remarkable achievement for the animal, who had only recently transitioned to competing on dirt and had never raced abroad before. It’s a major win for horse training in the Eastern nation too, which has produced some of the world’s best racehorses.

Japan Gaining a Serious Reputation for Race Horse Training

Japan has a rich history of horse racing and a strong culture surrounding the sport, which has been established over the course of more than 100 years. Indeed, It was introduced to the country during the Meiji period, which occurred between 1868 and 1912.

Ushba Tesoro is the latest in a long list of incredibly successful horses who have emerged from Japan. Other well-known racers include Deep Impact, Orfevre, and Oguri Cap. This is thanks to the strong breeding industry, which includes many top-class farms and facilities. There are even many ancient breeds of horses here, which can’t be found elsewhere. One of the most famous facilities is Shadaï Stallion Station, a site run by the Yoshida family. It was the birthplace and training ground of Deep Impact, the 2005 Japanese Triple Crown winner.

Ushba Tesoro Pulled Off a Marvelous Victory

The recent Dubai World Cup was a dramatic race in which Ushba Tesoro battled all the way from the back of the pack to prevail. The horse began in last place in the 2000-meter race, but ended up winning by nearly three lengths. He beat Algiers, who claimed second place after starting among the favorites in the betting.

Ushba Tesoro is a six-year-old horse trained by Noboru Takagi, and the impressive feat is that he had only transitioned to dirt tracks in April last year. Jockey Yuga Kawada led his steed to become only the second Japanese horse to win the world-famous race. There were eight Japanese runners in the 15-horse race, showcasing the growing influence of thoroughbreds from the country in international racing.

Equinox is Another Impressive Steed From Japan

Japan is also responsible for the current best turf horse in the world, Equinox. The incredible mount recently made the headlines as well in Dubai, where he beat the Meydan mile-and-a-half track record. Spectators at the event said that the horse made it look easy and cruised to the finish line.

Equinox’s victory in the Dubai Sheema Classic could be the biggest result for Japanese racing in recent years. He absolutely smashed the record and won the race by three-and-a-half lengths. The JRA reigning Horse of the Year sent a message to the rest of the world in that event, showing that Japan could be a superpower in horse racing over the next decade.

Horse racing is a deeply cherished sport in Japan, and it’s exciting to see the country ascending on the international stage. Ushba Tesoro is the latest to gain worldwide attention, but he won’t be the last. This is because Japan has some of the best infrastructure in the world to ensure it continues producing top talent. It’s even responsible for some of the greatest horse names ever, such as the hilarious Sumomomomomomomomo.