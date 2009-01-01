Trevor Bauer makes first appearance in Japan baseball league

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from pitcher Trevor Bauer in Jan. 2023 following an initial 324-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer last pitched in a MLB game in June of 2021. He's now back on the mound, though, having pitched in his first competitive game as a member of the Yokohama BayStars, a minor league team in Japan.

Bauer gave up just four hits and no runs while striking out six across four innings. There were 2,600 fans in attendance to watch him pitch as well as 77,000 viewers on the live stream for the game, which per FOX, was 15 times the usual amount of viewers (5,000) that tune in.