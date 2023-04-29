G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
AI活用5原則など最終合意へ G7デジタル・技術相会合
The two-day meeting of the G7 ministers for digitalization and technology is underway in the city of Takasaki, north of Tokyo, with Japan serving as the chair.
Top agenda items are AI and cross-border flows of data.
Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi said the potentially destructive effects of technology such as AI can bring drastic social change, and it is necessary to quickly assess risks and respond to them.
He said that as much as possible, such risks should be addressed without hindering the development and appropriate use of technology.
Recent technological breakthroughs have raised concerns about breaches of privacy and information leaks, along with the misuse of data and the spread of fake information.
European nations appear to be stressing the need for rules, including the regulation of AI, while Japan and others are emphasizing the importance of AI's development and use. ...continue reading
Japan Times - Apr 30
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
NHK - Apr 30
Digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven nations began their talks on Saturday by focusing on the rapidly spreading use of artificial intelligence and ways to regulate it.
Tempo - Apr 27
Japan's ispace inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface.
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japanese technology group Fujitsu has launched a platform that lets companies use its artificial intelligence technologies for free, aiming to explore new services by encouraging trial use in a variety of fields.
livemint.com - Apr 26
A private Japanese moon mission failed on Tuesday after thecommunication with the spacecraft was lost andthe moon lander appeared to have crash landed on the surface following a landing attempt.
neimagazine.com - Apr 22
Japan has adopted its first-ever national strategy on nuclear fusion reflecting the need to create a domestic fusion industry.
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - Apr 14
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
Japan Today - Apr 11
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
NHK - Apr 06
A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.
straitstimes.com - Apr 05
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023