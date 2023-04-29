G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI

The two-day meeting of the G7 ministers for digitalization and technology is underway in the city of Takasaki, north of Tokyo, with Japan serving as the chair.

Top agenda items are AI and cross-border flows of data.

Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi said the potentially destructive effects of technology such as AI can bring drastic social change, and it is necessary to quickly assess risks and respond to them.

He said that as much as possible, such risks should be addressed without hindering the development and appropriate use of technology.

Recent technological breakthroughs have raised concerns about breaches of privacy and information leaks, along with the misuse of data and the spread of fake information.

European nations appear to be stressing the need for rules, including the regulation of AI, while Japan and others are emphasizing the importance of AI's development and use.