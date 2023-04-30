JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
Japan Times -- Apr 30
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
The government-affiliated institution set up a working group last year comprising those with experience operating the Hayabusa2 mission, and is in the process of deciding the structure of the planned new explorer spacecraft and its target celestial body. JAXA aims to launch the probe in the mid-2030s and achieve a sample return in the mid-2040s.
A comet moving between the orbits of Earth and Jupiter is viewed as the likely target for the new project. JAXA aims to collect samples of primitive materials that have maintained their state since the birth of the solar system.
G7 digital and tech ministers discuss rules for AI
NHK - Apr 30
Digital and tech ministers of the Group of Seven nations began their talks on Saturday by focusing on the rapidly spreading use of artificial intelligence and ways to regulate it.
Japan's ispace says moon lander unexpectedly accelerated and likely crashed
Tempo - Apr 27
Japan's ispace inc said its attempt to make the first private moon landing had failed after losing contact with its Hakuto-R Mission 1 (M1) lander when it unexpectedly accelerated and probably crashed on the lunar surface.
Fujitsu opens up AI tech to businesses for trial use
Nikkei - Apr 26
Japanese technology group Fujitsu has launched a platform that lets companies use its artificial intelligence technologies for free, aiming to explore new services by encouraging trial use in a variety of fields.
Japan's private moon lander assumed lost after attempted landing
livemint.com - Apr 26
A private Japanese moon mission failed on Tuesday after thecommunication with the spacecraft was lost andthe moon lander appeared to have crash landed on the surface following a landing attempt.
Japan adopts national strategy on nuclear fusion
neimagazine.com - Apr 22
Japan has adopted its first-ever national strategy on nuclear fusion reflecting the need to create a domestic fusion industry.
9th COVID wave in Japan could cause many deaths, experts predict
NHK - Apr 20
Japanese experts say a ninth wave of the coronavirus in the country could cause many deaths, mainly of elderly people.
Japan's take off to a decarbonized sky with SAF
Prime Minister's Office of Japan - Apr 14
Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF, is gaining worldwide attention as the key to decarbonizing the aviation sector. SAF is made from a variety of raw materials, including used cooking oil, plants, and algae.
'Stage is set': Japan startup eyes moon landing late April
azertag.az - Apr 13
A commercial space startup in Japan on Wednesday said its Hakuto-R Mission 1 Lunar Lander is expected to touch surface of the moon late April, making it the first private company in the world to reach the celestial body, according to Anadolu Agency.
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Japan Today - Apr 11
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast. Cherry blossoms bloomed sooner than ever before, chiffon-pink that’s traditionally heralded spring for the nation popping up just two weeks into March.
Trade show in Tokyo showcases fashion and tech
NHK - Apr 06
A fashion trade show has kicked off in Tokyo that's giving a look at the latest styles while offering a glimpse of how technology could reshape the industry.
Bird flu is so bad that Japan is running out of land to bury chickens
straitstimes.com - Apr 05
Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak has decimated its poultry flocks and sent egg prices soaring.
Deepest ever fish caught on camera off Japan
Sunday Island - Apr 02
BBC reported that scientists have filmed a fish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the ocean, making it the deepest observation of this nature that has ever been made.
Japan to designate lane for self-driving cars and route for drones
NHK - Apr 01
The Japanese government has unveiled a plan to set up a dedicated lane for self-driving vehicles on a highway and establish a flight route for drones for delivery use.
Japanese city launches Edo period virtual town
NHK - Mar 31
A city in western Japan is using modern technology to resurrect its rich past, creating a virtual simulation of a town that allows people to see how it was hundreds of years ago.
Children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs tended to have fewer food allergies
techexplorist.com - Mar 30
In an analysis of over 65,000 infants from Japan, children exposed to pet cats or indoor dogs during fetal development or early infancy tended to have fewer food allergies compared to other children, according to a study published March 29, 2023
