Kabuki kids: the children of Japan’s traditional theatre
Like most 10-year-olds in Japan, Maholo Terajima enjoys baseball and video games, but recently his schedule has also included lessons in sword-fighting, choreography and fan dancing — preparations for his kabuki debut.
The French-Japanese child made his first appearance to rapturous applause this week under his new stage name, Onoe Maholo, at Tokyo’s Kabuki-za theatre, the storied home of the classical artform.
He joins just a handful of children who tread the boards in the ranks of Japan’s kabuki actors, part of a tradition that is hundreds of years old. “Practice is hard,” the soft-spoken Terajima said, conceding he is sometimes jealous of friends who don’t have hours of training after school.
With his debut, Terajima has taken up the mantle of his maternal grandfather, the celebrated kabuki actor Onoe Kikugoro VII.
Manila Bulletin - May 04
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
Business Times - May 04
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday (May 4) warned of “uncertainty” around the direction of Japan’s monetary policy, saying a possible shift from ultra-low interest rates could have a significant impact on global financial markets.
Dawn - May 04
Asia News - May 04
Two-dimensional latte art has become commonplace at coffee shops and on Instagram. However, 3D latte art, with its cute little animals or exciting scenery, is still an interesting experience for many coffee fans.
Asia News - May 04
Wednesday marked the 76th year since the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed his willingness to revise the Constitution during his tenure as LDP leader through September next year.
Taiwan News - May 03
NATO will open a representative office in Japan, marking the military alliance’s first permanent liaison office in Asia.
blockzeit.com - May 03
Binance is getting ready to re-enter the Japanese market by buying a 100% share in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a registered supplier of crypto services.
lmtonline.com - May 03
After cheerleaders welcomed him, after receiving the largest ovation of any Yokohama player at the start of the game, Trevor Bauer delivered what was expected on Wednesday in his debut with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
scotsman.com - May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Kyodo - May 02
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
newindianexpress.com - May 02
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.