How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine
abc.net.au -- May 17
From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.
He's been training with the Georgian Foreign Legion as a sniper, hoping to return to the front line in the upcoming spring offensive.
For now, he stands guard outside a military barracks in the capital Kyiv.
It's a far cry from his former life of crime.
In fact, Harusan had no prior military experience, doesn't speak the local language, and the journey to Ukraine was his first trip abroad.
But his work ethic, life experience, and the tattoos plastered over his body have made him a favourite among his comrades. ...continue reading
Japan's 'dark gig' economy linked to series of brazen daylight robberies
Bear attack on angler suspected after human head found at lake in Hokkaido
Man arrested over murder of woman at Tokyo brothel
What's it like being LGBTQ+ in Japan?
Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Fans demand Johnny's talent agency investigate sexual abuse claims
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence
Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun
45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time
