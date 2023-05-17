How a former yakuza criminal went from a jail cell in Japan to fighting the war in Ukraine

From Japanese gangster to Ukrainian freedom fighter, Harusan is on a redemption arc. The 50-year-old moved to the eastern European country a year ago to fight against the Russian invaders.

He's been training with the Georgian Foreign Legion as a sniper, hoping to return to the front line in the upcoming spring offensive.

For now, he stands guard outside a military barracks in the capital Kyiv.

It's a far cry from his former life of crime.

In fact, Harusan had no prior military experience, doesn't speak the local language, and the journey to Ukraine was his first trip abroad.

But his work ethic, life experience, and the tattoos plastered over his body have made him a favourite among his comrades.