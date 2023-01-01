Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa found collapsed at home, parents dead

According to investigative sources, shortly after 10:00 a.m. on the 18th, Ichikawa's manager found him and his parents collapsed at the home of Kabuki actor Ennosuke Ichikawa (47) in Meguro, Tokyo. He then reportedly called 911 saying, "Ichikawa was unconscious when he went to pick him up."

Ichikawa was transported to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness.

His parents were found dead in the living room on the second floor, his mother was pronounced dead at the scene, and his father was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he was later pronounced dead.

A suicide note was also found in the basement of his home. The Metropolitan Police Department believes that Ichikawa attempted suicide based on the situation at the scene and is investigating in detail.