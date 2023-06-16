Weather officials forecast hot weather across Japan, warn of heatstroke

Sweltering weather prevailed across western and eastern Japan on Friday with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in many parts.

The mercury soared especially on the Pacific side of eastern and western Japan.

The Meteorological Agency says daytime highs reached 31.6 degrees in Ichihara City's Ushiku in Chiba Prefecture, 31.5 degrees in Hita City in Oita Prefecture, 31.1 degrees in Shimanto City's Nakamura in Kochi Prefecture, and 31 degrees in the city of Shizuoka. The mercury also climbed to over 30 degrees in central Tokyo.

Temperatures in the cities of Fukuoka, Osaka and Sapporo reached close to 30 degrees.

Weather officials say hot weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday across wide areas from western to northern Japan due to a high pressure system.

They forecast that daytime highs can reach 33 degrees on Saturday in some areas, including Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture, Nagoya, and Kyoto. Fukushima, Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture and Tottori cities will have 32 degrees. Temperatures above 30 degrees will also be seen in Tokyo's central area, the cites of Kitami in Hokkaido, Sendai, Nara, Osaka, Takamatsu and Fukuoka.

Sharp increases in temperature, nearly 10 degrees higher than Friday, are forecast in parts of northeastern and eastern Japan.

The officials are calling on people to stay on alert against heatstroke over the weekend.

They are asking people to use air conditioners appropriately to keep room temperatures below 28 degrees and drink water before they feel thirsty. People are also advised to take occasional breaks when working outside.