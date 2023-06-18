Ohtani belts 150th MLB career home run to lead season race

Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.

That was his 150th career homer in the United Sates. He reached the milestone faster than any other Japanese player.

Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter in Saturday's away game in Kansas City.

In the seventh inning, with the Angels leading 7 to 2, in his fourth at bat, Ohtani blasted the homer to center field off a breaking ball.

150 home runs and counting for Shohei Ohtani.???? pic.twitter.com/0CNB4KynLU — Bally Sports (@BallySports) June 18, 2023

The powerful home run travelled 133 meters at a speed of 177 kilometers per hour. Ohtani reached his 150th career homer in his sixth season in the Major Leagues, beating Matsui Hideki's record of eight seasons. ...continue reading