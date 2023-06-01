Tokyo to host Japan's 1st Formula E electric motorsport race
TOKYO, Jun 21 (Kyodo) - The streets of Tokyo will host Japan's first ever race event in the all-electric Formula E world championship in March next year, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
The decision comes as the city looks to step up its zero-emissions strategy, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050.
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race is set for March 30 as part of the event's 10th season, and 22 drivers from 11 teams will race the Gen3 electric race car on roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on the Tokyo Bay waterfront, the organizer said. ...continue reading
Ohtani belts 150th MLB career home run to lead season race
Tennis: Miyu Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected
Japanese wrestler moves to Senegal to master ancient martial art and fulfil pledge
Japan's Craziest Hidden Car Meet!
Volleyball: Miyaura man of the match as Japan stun France
Japan's Oda Tokito makes wheelchair tennis history
Japan's Kato finds redemption with mixed doubles win at the French Open
Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball girl
Court finds ex-toy maker executives guilty of Tokyo Games bribery
French Open: Doubles pair disqualified for hitting ball girl
Shogi star Fujii Sota at 20 becomes youngest player to win Meijin title
Discover the Excitement of Online Sports Betting in Japan
Toyota puts liquid hydrogen-powered car into 24-hour race
Sumo: Terunofuji clinches 8th Emperor's Cup with win over Kiribayama
Honda to return to Formula One in 2026
