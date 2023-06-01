Tokyo to host Japan's 1st Formula E electric motorsport race

The decision comes as the city looks to step up its zero-emissions strategy, which aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to net zero by 2050.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race is set for March 30 as part of the event's 10th season, and 22 drivers from 11 teams will race the Gen3 electric race car on roads around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center on the Tokyo Bay waterfront, the organizer said. ...continue reading