JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample
The announcement came three days before Ioka's rematch against WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco of the United States. Their title fight in Tokyo will go ahead as scheduled because the amount of cannabis found was below the World Anti-Doping Agency's detection limit.
"Ioka hasn't taken or used any banned substance," his Shisei Gym said in a statement. "We'll prove his innocence. We wonder why they needed to announce that at this time."
Senior JBC official Tsuyoshi Yasukochi emphasized Thursday that the result did not constitute a doping violation, while saying, "We didn't want to be suspected of a cover-up by revealing it after the match. The Ioka side is cooperative and there is no friction between us."
The sample was taken on the day of the previous match between the two boxers, a two-belt unification fight that ended in a 12-round draw with Ioka fighting as WBO super flyweight champion. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jun 23
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
planetrugby.com - Jun 23
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
morningexpress.in - Jun 23
Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.
Kyodo - Jun 21
The streets of Tokyo will host Japan's first ever race event in the all-electric Formula E world championship in March next year, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
NHK - Jun 19
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.
Kyodo - Jun 16
French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball.
South China Morning Post - Jun 16
Japanese wrestler Shogo Uozumi moved to Senegal to try his hand at the western African nation’s style of wrestling. Laamb combines physical combat with some acrobatics.
Dino DC - Jun 15
The monthly Okutama Sunday cars and coffee, is by far one of the countries most underrated and best regular gatherings! Everything from Bosozoku, classic Porsches, GTR's, Hakosuka's, Silvia's, AE86's and more!
volleyballworld.com - Jun 12
Kento Miyaura was Japan’s golden substitution in their fourth Volleyball Nations League 2023 victory.
NHK - Jun 12
Seventeen-year-old Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the French Open men's wheelchair singles title, becoming the youngest winner of a Grand Slam tournament in the category.
NHK - Jun 09
Japanese tennis player Kato Miyu has claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The win comes just days after she was controversially disqualified from the women's doubles.
Japan Today - Jun 07
French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.
NHK - Jun 07
A court in Tokyo has found two former toy maker executives guilty of bribing a then Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee executive.
deccanherald.com - Jun 05
Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open after Kato struck a ball down the court between points, hitting a ball girl, during their women's doubles third-round match on Sunday.
NHK - Jun 02
Twenty-year-old shogi sensation Fujii Sota has become the youngest player to win the Meijin title, the oldest of the eight major titles in the Japanese board game.