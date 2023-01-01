JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample

The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.

The announcement came three days before Ioka's rematch against WBA super flyweight champion Joshua Franco of the United States. Their title fight in Tokyo will go ahead as scheduled because the amount of cannabis found was below the World Anti-Doping Agency's detection limit.

"Ioka hasn't taken or used any banned substance," his Shisei Gym said in a statement. "We'll prove his innocence. We wonder why they needed to announce that at this time."

Senior JBC official Tsuyoshi Yasukochi emphasized Thursday that the result did not constitute a doping violation, while saying, "We didn't want to be suspected of a cover-up by revealing it after the match. The Ioka side is cooperative and there is no friction between us."

The sample was taken on the day of the previous match between the two boxers, a two-belt unification fight that ended in a 12-round draw with Ioka fighting as WBO super flyweight champion. ...continue reading