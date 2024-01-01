News On Japan
Food

Michelin-Star Chef's Exclusive Film Menu

TOKYO, Jan 15 (News On Japan) - Last month, Chef Kei Kobayashi, the first Asian to earn three Michelin stars in Paris, supervised dishes for the film "Grand Maison Paris." His restaurant in Paris, as well as five branded establishments in Japan, was featured in a special interview. Kobayashi proposed 20 to 30 menu items for the movie, with several dishes now being offered in Japan for a limited time, including a 5,500-yen course at his Gotemba restaurant.

Kobayashi also trained the film’s cast at his Japanese restaurants, praising their dedication in portraying professional chefs. Starting his culinary career at 15, Kobayashi moved to France alone at 21, opened his restaurant at 33, and has maintained three Michelin stars for five consecutive years. Despite being the son of a Japanese chef, he was drawn to French cuisine by its refined image. Kobayashi emphasized the importance of respecting French culinary traditions, noting that chefs like him are privileged to practice an art created by the French.

Source: TBS

