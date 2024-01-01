Yomiuriland’s Ferris Wheel Makes Final Spin

TOKYO, Jan 15 (News On Japan) - Yomiuriland’s iconic Ferris wheel, cherished by visitors for over four decades, marked its final day of operation on Monday, as fans flocked to bid farewell to the beloved attraction and relive old memories.

The Ferris wheel, which stood without major malfunctions for 44 years, drew large crowds on its last day. It had been a symbol of Yomiuriland since its launch in 1980, boasting a height of 61.4 meters—making it the tallest in Japan at the time.

A visitor in their 20s recalled: "I came here for my first Christmas date, but it was too crowded, and we couldn’t ride it back then. Today, I finally got to ride it with the illumination, so it was a great experience."

Another visitor in their 40s shared: "I used to ride it countless times with my daughter when she was younger. Upon hearing today would be the last chance, we rushed over."

Even younger visitors expressed their joy, with a 5-year-old simply saying: "It was fun."

Maintained with minimal issues over the years, the Ferris wheel was considered a reliable fixture at the park. Eiichi Toe, 59, who had been in charge of its maintenance since joining the company in 2011, praised its performance: "Among the park’s attractions, it was called a model machine. With proper maintenance, it ran safely with few problems. It’s remarkable how it kept running for 44 years with only minor repairs."

On its final day, clear weather provided a spectacular view of Mount Fuji. However, the decision to retire the Ferris wheel was driven by age and the lack of air conditioning, which made it difficult to operate during hot summers. Yomiuriland plans to replace it with a modern Ferris wheel named "Sky Go Round," which will become the park’s new landmark.

Some visitors went to great lengths to make the most of the day. One visitor rode the Ferris wheel five times within an hour after arriving at 6:30 PM. "This was the first Ferris wheel I ever rode. Since it’s closing, I wanted to create lasting memories, so I kept riding it. I’m planning to keep my ticket as a memento," the visitor said.

At 8:30 PM, a farewell ceremony was held in front of the illuminated Ferris wheel. Yomiuriland Director Toru Kitahara reflected: "Every morning, our staff gathered beneath the Ferris wheel for meetings before dispersing across the park. In the evening, we’d all return here. In that sense, it was like a home to us."

The Ferris wheel’s height of over 60 meters highlighted a regulatory hurdle known as the "60-meter barrier." A 2007 amendment to the Building Standards Act mandated approval from the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for amusement facilities exceeding 60 meters in height. Yuko Fukui, a Ferris wheel researcher, noted that the increased time and costs for obtaining permits have led to a decline in the number of Ferris wheels over 60 meters.

Interestingly, several retired Japanese Ferris wheels have found a second life abroad, particularly in Southeast Asia. The "Space Eye" Ferris wheel from Space World, a now-closed theme park in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, was relocated to a commercial complex in Cambodia in 2020, where it operates under the name "Angkor Eye" and enjoys local popularity.

Fukui explained the appeal of Japanese Ferris wheels overseas: "Japanese Ferris wheels are highly regarded for their safety and meticulous maintenance. Even as secondhand equipment, they are considered reliable. With Southeast Asia experiencing vibrant growth similar to Japan’s post-war boom, these attractions draw large crowds seeking entertainment."

