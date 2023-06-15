'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens

About 240 companies and organizations are taking part in the event.

Last December, the government changed the law to allow so-called Level four flights in which drones fly beyond the operator's line of sight in urban areas.

KDDI SmartDrone, a subsidiary of major telecom firm KDDI, demonstrated a remote-controlled flight of a drone located about 40 kilometers from the venue.

The drone uses the Starlink satellite communication network, and can fly in areas with poor wireless coverage. The company expects the drone to be used for construction projects in mountainous regions where there is a worker shortage. ...continue reading