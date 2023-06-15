'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
TOKYO, Jun 27 (NHK) - One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
About 240 companies and organizations are taking part in the event.
Last December, the government changed the law to allow so-called Level four flights in which drones fly beyond the operator's line of sight in urban areas.
KDDI SmartDrone, a subsidiary of major telecom firm KDDI, demonstrated a remote-controlled flight of a drone located about 40 kilometers from the venue.
The drone uses the Starlink satellite communication network, and can fly in areas with poor wireless coverage. The company expects the drone to be used for construction projects in mountainous regions where there is a worker shortage. ...continue reading
Jun 27 ( テレ東BIZ) - 国内外から200を超える企業や団体が出展する国内最大級のドローンの展示会がきょうから始まり、最新の技術が披露されました。 ...continue reading
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's failed attempt to 'chip' China
Suzuki to jointly produce flying vehicle with startup
Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
Japan clamps down on tech patents in 25 fields
How They Produce the Mythic Mitsubishi Pajero Inside Best Japanese Factory
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Manta Ray Gets a Spring Clean
eSIM Cards vs SIM Cards: What’s the Difference?
Japan's 1st lunar lander unveiled to media
Law enacted that allows nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
