Red Dog casino - short review

Red Dog is a reliable licensed online casino with a solid track record.

The company started its operations in 2019. Today, Red Dog online Casino is already popular all over the world, providing quality online slots and adhering to fair play rules. Under the direction of ArbathSolutions, one of the top businesses in the gambling sector, the casino runs successfully. Since Red Dog's debut, the casino has been run under the authority of the Curacao eGaming jurisdiction.

The Red Dog casino homepage is recognisable by its original colour design. Naturally the design did not bypass the main character. Elegant Red Dog on the promotional banner awaits the lucky winner of the prize. Navigation on the page is thought out in the interests of visitors and clearly organised. The only drawback is that the information is still presented only in English. But to play the gambling public in Red Dog Casino does not prevent it. Mobile version of the site is implemented on HTML5 algorithms and supported by all models of popular smartphones. Visit the casino and you will find thousands of games from venerable developers in the online lobby. To find out more about Red Dog online casino read on.

What can be found on the Red Dog Casino website?

It's time to keep in mind that sometimes figures speak volumes more clearly than words when describing the virtual lobby of online casinos. More than 200 Realtime Gaming slot machines, progressive slots, video poker, baccarat, blackjack, Caribbean stud poker, pai gow poker, pontoon, super 21, roulette, bingo, and keno are available in the lobby.

To ensure that the casino visitor is not confused by the variety of slots, online casino games are divided into categories. There is a filter that allows you to choose slots of a particular provider. Under each machine has a key in the form of a question mark, opening a detailed description of the game. Most slots are launched not only for money, but also for free, without registration, if you choose the demo mode. This is a great option of online hall performance. Next, consider the main sections of the gaming hall.

Casino. The section contains thousands of reel slots, table game simulators and lotteries. Among the machines there are legends Book of Ra Deluxe and Lucky Lady Charm in numerous versions. Jackpot lovers will find more than 20 emulators, where you can win big! And of course, the casino presents the hit of recent years - Megaways.

Live Casino. This section of the casino is presented by Evolution platform. It concentrates hundreds of tables with live dealers, including roulette, baccarat, various versions of poker. Separately brought out gambling shows. The most numerous category in the section is Blackjack machines. Visiting the tables with live dealers, players plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino.

Mobile casino. Mobile gadgets including smartphones, iPads and other portable devices are compatible with Red Dog Casino. On Android, iOS and other operating systems, you can access the casino as long as you have an internet connection. You will not have to download any software, which is great news.

You can access the games featured on the site without Red Dog Casino's own app. All you need to do is to use your web browser to access the casino and register. In order to determine which one works better, I tested it on my Android and my partner's iPhone. The site loaded flawlessly and perhaps even smoother on the phone.

Having reviewed Red Dog Casino on desktop, mobile and laptop, it can be said that each platform works seamlessly with the site. It can even be said that when using a mobile device, the user interface and drop-down menus of some categories appear smoother, suggesting that this was done on purpose.

What bonuses are available for Red Dog?

Casino sign-up prizes for new customers are already an integral part of the club. As an alternative to the no-deposit bonus, Red Dog offers 100 risk-free spins on the Book of Dead slot machine. A separate prize is available to new recruits who register to play on the online sweepstakes. They receive 225% on the first 5 deposits.

In addition to offers for new customers, Red Dog has weekly special bonuses. So, when visiting the online casino every Wednesday, a customer can get extra loyalty points for the first deposit on that day. Also, available are freespins in various games and risk-free bets of up to 200 coins. Read the rules of bonuses and participate in promotions!

The loyalty programme on the project is incredibly generous. This once again confirms that Red Dog treats its clients with great care. The more you play, the higher your status. Accordingly, the number of freespins increases, the size of cash bonuses, and privileges appear.

How does the deposit and payout process work?

It is extremely simple. Deposit of money to the account and payout of winnings are made through the cashier's office in the personal cabinet. The minimum bitcoin investment is $20 and the maximum daily amount is $1,000,000.

On the other hand, there is a $1,000 limit on the amount you can deposit via credit and debit cards. Even the lowest requirement ($30) exceeds the BTC amount, and your credit or debit card issuing bank may deny your deposit request.

For AMEX and Mastercard, which don't often allow US players to make payments on gambling sites, bank denial of deposits is particularly problematic.

All deposits are processed free of charge and almost promptly.

Red Dog payment methods:

Bank transfer;

Credit cards;

Bitcoin.

What kind of help does Red Dog Casino provide?

The casino is very respectful of its customers and tries to resolve any issues as soon as possible. Although Red Dog does not specify customer support times, a study of reviews about the establishment shows that the online chat operator responds quickly. Counselling is available in English, but foreign-speaking players will also find answers. This further confirms the high level of service of the online casino. On the website, you will find a FAQ section in the "Help" toolbar, and you can also write an email to the postal address.

Why choose Red Dog Casino?

Having studied the reviews about Red Dog, you can unequivocally recommend this online casino. The site operates legally under licence, the reliability of the club is confirmed by international recognition and track record. Solid experience in the gambling industry and a diverse range of machines only motivate to join the casino. This casino has loudly entered the casino market, and reviews about Red Dog confirm that customers are happy to enjoy the real taste of the game here!