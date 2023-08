Rakuten teams up with OpenAI

, Aug 03 ( NHK ) - Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says it's teaming up with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The aim is to develop new services that utilize artificial intelligence.

The group's Chairman and CEO Mikitani Hiroshi says he wants to use his company's network to make artificial intelligence available to everyone in a way that is easy to use.

Mikitani added that Rakuten will utilize AI for products and services offered by its financial and online retailing businesses. The firm also plans to use its own AI technology to boost the functions of ChatGPT.