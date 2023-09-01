Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth
Kyodo -- Sep 03
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
Big man Josh Hawkinson contributed 29 points and seven rebounds as world No. 36 Japan secured direct qualification to the Olympics by finishing as Asia's top World Cup performer with a 3-2 record.
Japan took a 73-55 lead into the final break at Okinawa Arena before threatening to collapse late in the classification game against No. 64 Cape Verde, which won the fourth quarter 16-7. ...continue reading
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
NHK - Aug 26
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
Trevor Bauer is a Japanese SUPERSTAR
Purely Baseball - Aug 21
Trevor Bauer is back. Statistically in 15 games he has a 282 ERA with 104 innings of baseball pitched
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Firstpost - Aug 18
Japanese Superbike racer Haruki Noguchi has died from injuries suffered in a crash during an Asia Road Racing Championship race in Indonesia.
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
Associated Press - Aug 16
Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan's national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football.
The Hidden Side of Sumo Wrestling: Blood, Sweat and Tears | Japan Documentary
Java Discover | Free Global Documentaries & Clips - Aug 16
In Japan, sumo isn’t just a sport. It is almost a religion with its stars hailed as demigods. But it’s also a world closed to outside influence, where scandals are immediately covered up, and women are considered unclean.
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
NHK - Aug 11
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
NHK - Aug 10
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
Al Jazeera - Aug 09
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japanese hockey team leaves dressing room ‘sparkling clean’ after match
indianexpress.com - Aug 08
Japan is widely known for being one of the cleanest countries in the world.
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu announces marriage
Japan Times - Aug 05
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Diving into breathtaking Takachiho Gorge, Japan | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Aug 04
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
