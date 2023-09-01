Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth

FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.

Big man Josh Hawkinson contributed 29 points and seven rebounds as world No. 36 Japan secured direct qualification to the Olympics by finishing as Asia's top World Cup performer with a 3-2 record.

Japan took a 73-55 lead into the final break at Okinawa Arena before threatening to collapse late in the classification game against No. 64 Cape Verde, which won the fourth quarter 16-7. ...continue reading