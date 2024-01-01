'Digital Human' Revealed at Kansai Expo

OSAKA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - Digital human technology, set to be featured in a pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo next April, was unveiled by media artist Yoichi Ochiai.

This exhibition will be part of the "Signature Pavilion" series, where eight prominent individuals are showcasing their creations. Ochiai's pavilion, named "null2," centers around the concept of mirrors.

The digital human, described as a digital mirror, utilizes cutting-edge AI and 3D technology to replicate human appearances and facilitate interactive communication.

Expo attendees will have the opportunity to create their own digital human resembling themselves, using a specialized device that captures 360-degree images. These digital humans will then be displayed inside the pavilion, allowing visitors to become part of the presentation.

Ochiai envisions a future where individuals can engage with digital humans, dubbed a "second self," to store and interact with information ranging from maternal and child health records to social media connections.

The Expo aims to serve as a platform for this societal experiment, with the goal of creating digital humans for 500,000 attendees.

