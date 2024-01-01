News On Japan
Business

Panasonic Unveils New Strategy to Boost AI Business

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - The advanced technology trade show "CES" opened in Las Vegas, where Panasonic announced a new strategy to increase AI-related business to 30% of the group's total sales.

On January 7th, Panasonic revealed its new business strategy, branded as "Panasonic Go," during a press conference timed with the opening of CES.

The company aims to expand its AI-driven products and solutions to account for 30% of its overall sales by 2035.

Panasonic also announced a partnership with a U.S. generative AI company to compete with the rapidly growing ChatGPT and plans to broaden its range of appliances and services to meet diverse customer demands.

Founded in 1918 as Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works, a company initially producing light bulb sockets, Panasonic has since developed numerous household appliances. Moving forward, it is set to transform into an AI-focused enterprise.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyama and Osaka Among 2025 Must-Visit Destinations

The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.

Sony, Honda Reveal Advanced EV Model Ahead of U.S. Tech Expo

Ahead of the opening of CES, the world’s largest technology expo, Sony Group and Honda have unveiled their first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV) model under the ‘AFEELA’ brand.

Hirosaki Castle Suffers Severe Damage as Heavy Snow Topples Trees

Heavy snowfall has caused damage to Hirosaki Castle, and further precautions are needed as the season’s strongest cold wave is expected to hit starting the evening of January 7th.

Ishiba Aims to Revitalize Japan with Regional Revamp

Prime Minister Ishiba has positioned regional revitalization as the "Reiwa-era National Transformation" in his New Year's address, outlining plans to curb Tokyo’s overconcentration by promoting the relocation of central government agencies to regional areas.

Matsuyama Hideki clinches 11th career victory in PGA Tour opener

Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki clinched his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the season-opening event on Sunday in the US state of Hawaii. Matsuyama finished with a PGA Tour record total of 35-under par.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Fast Retailing to Raise Starting Salary to 330,000 Yen

Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo and other brands, has announced plans to raise its starting salary to 330,000 yen.

Post-Holiday Blues Drive Surge in Job Resignations

The nine-day New Year holiday, often hailed as a "miraculous break," has come to an end, and everyday life is gradually resuming. However, for some, this period marked a turning point—deciding to quit their jobs. One resignation service provider reported a record-high number of client requests.

Nikkei Index Rebounds Above 40,000 Yen as Semiconductor Stocks Surge

During Tuesday morning's session, the Nikkei temporarily rebounded above the 40,000 yen mark, a level last seen on December 30th, the final trading day of last year.

Tokyo Stock Market Opens Year with Sharp Drop as Workers Pray for Prosperity

The Tokyo stock market opened its first trading session of the year with a sharp decline, raising concerns about the state of Japan’s economy in the months ahead. The Nikkei average fell by more than 600 yen at one point compared to the previous year-end, a disappointing start for investors hoping for an optimistic beginning to 2025.

Survey: Japan economy to see 1.1% real growth in FY2025

Economists predict that Japan's economy will grow more than 1 percent in inflation-adjusted terms in fiscal 2025. They see wage increases giving a boost to consumer spending. (NHK)

Nippon Steel, US Steel file lawsuit against US government

Nippon Steel and US Steel say they have jointly filed a lawsuit against the United States government over President Joe Biden's decision to block the takeover of the American firm.

Record Price of 207 Million Yen for Oma Tuna

At the first tuna auction of the year held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a bluefin tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for 207 million yen, the second-highest price in history.

Biden blocks Nippon Steel buyout of US Steel

US President Joe Biden has issued an order to block Nippon Steel's planned buyout of US Steel.