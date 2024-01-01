Panasonic Unveils New Strategy to Boost AI Business

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - The advanced technology trade show "CES" opened in Las Vegas, where Panasonic announced a new strategy to increase AI-related business to 30% of the group's total sales.

On January 7th, Panasonic revealed its new business strategy, branded as "Panasonic Go," during a press conference timed with the opening of CES.

The company aims to expand its AI-driven products and solutions to account for 30% of its overall sales by 2035.

Panasonic also announced a partnership with a U.S. generative AI company to compete with the rapidly growing ChatGPT and plans to broaden its range of appliances and services to meet diverse customer demands.

Founded in 1918 as Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works, a company initially producing light bulb sockets, Panasonic has since developed numerous household appliances. Moving forward, it is set to transform into an AI-focused enterprise.

Source: ANN