28-year-old son stabs father to death

Just after 10:30 PM, a woman living in a house in Nishi Ward, Kobe City, reported to the police, "My father and brother are fighting. My father has collapsed on the first floor covered in blood."

When the police arrived, the father, had been stabbed in the upper body with a knife and was confirmed dead later.

The police arrested the 28-year-old son on suspicion of attempted murder and plan to upgrade the charge to murder.

According to the police, Takuya was intoxicated at the time.

During questioning, he is reported to have said, "I won't speak until a lawyer arrives."