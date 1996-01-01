Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows

Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.

The US government recently launched a website for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), to act as a ‘one-stop shop’ for the reporting of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the official term for UFOs.

A map released on the AARO website shows where the most UFO sightings have been recorded using data from between 1996 and 2023.

Western and southern Japan registered the highest number of UFO sightings, based on the 27 years of data made public for the first time.

This area includes the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where the US dropped atomic bombs in August 1945.