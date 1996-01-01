Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows
MSN -- Sep 06
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
The US government recently launched a website for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), to act as a ‘one-stop shop’ for the reporting of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the official term for UFOs.
A map released on the AARO website shows where the most UFO sightings have been recorded using data from between 1996 and 2023.
Western and southern Japan registered the highest number of UFO sightings, based on the 27 years of data made public for the first time.
This area includes the cities of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where the US dropped atomic bombs in August 1945. ...continue reading
Japan eyes 300,000 EV charging points by 2030
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
India’s Moon Victory Inspires Japan; JAXA Ready To Shoot ‘Moon Sniper’ In Space
Japan is all set for its lunar mission Moon Sniper that is due for launch on August 28. JAXA – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency – has one of the world’s biggest space programs but is yet to land a spacecraft on the moon.
IAEA launches website with real-time data on water release from Fukushima plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Japan health ministry panel recommends approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi
A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month.
Japan’s growing demand for cooling products creates market for wearable technology
Amid record-setting temperatures in Japan, local businesses have been developing wearable technology to help people stay cool.
Elon Musk arrives in ‘amazing’ Japan days after row over fake X account
Elon Musk took to microblogging site ‘X’, formerly known as twitter, to share an update- he has reached ‘amazing’ Japan.
Skull modification practices of ancient Japanese ethnic group revealed
New research reveals that the Hirota people practiced cranial modification – where skulls of infants are bound.
Teeth regrowth: Scientists develop a groundbreaking new drug to create a new set of teeth
A groundbreaking drug which will allow humans to grow teeth is now heading to human trials.
Japan’s Interstellar aims for orbital launch in 2025
Japanese launch startup Interstellar Technologies is preparing for a static fire test later this year that could pave the way for orbital launch of its Zero rocket in 2025.
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Why are giant hornets poking their heads into this beehive?
Join Mayu, a local beekeeper in Japan, as she observes a peculiar phenomenon of giant hornets poking their heads into a beehive.
Why do you need a VPN in Japan?
Japan is known for its technological advancements, but unfortunately, it is not immune to cyber-attacks.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Japan tries to fight the heat with cool gadgets
Exhibitor of the 9th Extreme Heat Countermeasures Exhibition demonstrates the concept of a one-piece dress with integrated fans
