newsonjapan.com -- Sep 14

今年は仮想資産に対する規制の枠組みの進化と相まって、世界のマクロ経済情勢に一連の変化が見られた。

このような背景の中、クリプトの世界はユーザーやコミュニティのニーズに応える新製品を提供することによって進化を続けている。そこでリアルワールドアセット（RWA）のトークン化が、クリプト市場の新たなフロンティアそして価値獲得チャネルとして登場した。

この波が勢いを増すにつれ、MakerDAOやAaveのようなネイティブのDeFiプロトコルはRWAを積極的に採用する動きを見せている。BNB.WINエコシステムは最近、初のRWA製品BNB.WINを発表した。

過去数週間それらのパフォーマンスを観察した結果、誰もが気になるのはBNB.WINや同様の商品は本当に価値があるのかということだ。

BNB.WINはより安全な選択なのだろうか？

bnb.winによると、BNB.WINはBSCネットワーク初のリベースRWAプロトコルである。ユーザーはプラットフォーム上でBNBをステークすると、レシートトークンとしてBNBを受け取る。分散型プラットフォーム上で動作する仕組みだ。

このプロセスではBNBをステークし、1対1の比率でBNBトークンミンティングする。注目すべきは、これらのBNBトークンが現実世界の資産に固定されていることだ。BNB.WIN-RWAとして知られる関連するスマートコントラクトは、リベースメカニズムを通じてトークン保有者に報酬を分配する。

BNB.WINは短期国債のような現実世界の優良資産と結びついているため、他の暗号資産と比較して高い安全性を誇っている。

BNB.WINが短期国債投資に直接結びついているのに対し、BNBの裏付けは現実世界の資産の積立に基づいている。どちらかというと、BNB.WINは国家の債務超過という極端なシナリオがない限りはデフォルトリスクを受けにくいように見える。

BNB.WINのリターンはどうだろうか？

BNBの年率333%はクリプト業界全体で最高の利率である。

BNB.WINのリターンについて、BNB.WINの創設者であるSatoshi Aoki氏は最近のインタビューで、BNB.WINは様々なDeFiレンディング、イールドファーミング、先物プロトコルの中でレゴブロックのように高度に組み立てが可能であり、また取引所での取引が可能であると語っている。BNB.WINはBSCブロックチェーン全体で500億ドルの資産が報酬を生み出す基盤となる可能性があり、これはDeFiエコシステム全体にとって極めて重要である。

ユーザーがBNB.WINの商品に加入することで得られる利回りは、マージン、ローン、債券などの安定した資産への投資、およびプルーフ・オブ・ステーク（PoS）メカニズムやプラットフォームのインセンティブに基づくステーキング報酬に由来する。同様の暗号商品がオンチェーンでの投資詳細を表示できなかったシナリオと比較すると、BNB.WINはファンドの透明性を大幅に向上させている。

2023年8月28日、BNB.WINは最新のマークルツリー資産証明データを発表した。公式発表によると、今回の更新で示された具体的な積立比率はUSDT（BNB.WINウォレット残高：122,404,586 USDT）、BNB（BNB.WINウォレット残高：84,410BNB）である。

ユーザーに対して資産保護の確実性を強調するためにも、BNB.WINは定期的にプルーフ・オブ・リザーブ監査を実施すると主張している。

結論として、BNB.WINに代表されるRWA資産には資産のトークン化、オンチェーンでの流動性、プレミアムな投資機会のための従来の金融障壁の排除、スマートコントラクトによる透明性といった利点がある。将来的にはステーブルコインの資産負債構造において不可欠な要になるだろう。

BNB.WIN - https://bnb.win

Japanese woman who spoke up about sexual abuse makes Time's '100 Next' list
NHK - Sep 14
US magazine Time has chosen a former female member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who has spoken up about sexual violence among its list of 100 rising stars who will shape the future.
2 Chinese nabbed stealing hundreds of Yamanashi peaches
News On Japan - Sep 14
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
Bears ravage high-end 'Nagano Purple' grapes
News On Japan - Sep 14
A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
Groomer found negligent in cutting dog's throat
News On Japan - Sep 14
In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
Vietnamese woman receives suspended sentence for flushing baby down toilet
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Kobe District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday with a suspended sentence to a Vietnamese woman who was charged with abandoning the body of a baby in a toilet bowl.
What Makes a Katana a Good Sword?
newsonjapan.com - Sep 14
A katana is a traditional Japanese sword that is prestigious for its extraordinary craftsmanship and performance.
Seven-Eleven phases out toothpicks
News On Japan - Sep 13
Convenience store giant Seven-Eleven has removed toothpicks from its disposable chopstick wrappers.
Okinawa warns of allergic reactions to 'jimami' peanut tofu
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa is urging tourists who are allergic to peanuts to avoid "jimami" tofu, a local specialty that looks like soybean curd but is made mostly of peanuts.
Trial of yakuza group leaders begins in western Japan
NHK - Sep 13
A trial of top leaders of a yakuza gangster group over four cases involving murder and assault has begun at a high court in the western Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka.
Japan replaces foreign, defence ministers in major reshuffle
CNA - Sep 13
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced his defence and foreign ministers on Wednesday (Sep 13), while increasing the number of women in the cabinet, in a major reshuffle.
Motorcyclist targets women in bag snatching spree
News On Japan - Sep 13
Four snatch-and-grab incidents occurred in Kawaguchi City and Saitama City in a span of two hours on Monday, each involving a motorcyclist targeting female cyclists carrying bags in their front basket.
Logistics giant Yamato accelerates roll out of EV truck fleet
News On Japan - Sep 13
Yamato Transport has announced the introduction of approximately 900 new models of small electric vehicle (EV) trucks nationwide in an effort to contribute to a decarbonized society.
Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo
News On Japan - Sep 13
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area
NHK - Sep 13
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
