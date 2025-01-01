AI replicates handwriting, pen pressure, putting thoughts into words

TOKYO, Oct 12 ( News On Japan ) - Even if you are lousy at writing letters, an AI robot can reproduce your handwriting and express your feelings, simulating both style and pen pressure.

According to the company that developed the technology, relying on AI alone can produce beautiful letters, but the challenge was to make it as close as possible to a person's natural handwriting.

Junya Hamada, CEO of Esparial, said, "Letters are a means to convey your feelings, so I hope people will use it whenever they want to send a special message."