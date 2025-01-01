AI replicates handwriting, pen pressure, putting thoughts into words
TOKYO, Oct 12 (News On Japan) - Even if you are lousy at writing letters, an AI robot can reproduce your handwriting and express your feelings, simulating both style and pen pressure.
According to the company that developed the technology, relying on AI alone can produce beautiful letters, but the challenge was to make it as close as possible to a person's natural handwriting.
Junya Hamada, CEO of Esparial, said, "Letters are a means to convey your feelings, so I hope people will use it whenever they want to send a special message."
Even if you are lousy at writing letters, an AI robot can reproduce your handwriting and express your feelings, simulating both style and pen pressure.
Wooden house in Saitama goes up in flames, 2 bodies discovered
A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
Japan's deer population explodes
A record number of accidents and severe agricultural damage in northern Japan are the result of a flourishing deer population.
Tokyo's richest ward counts cost of sending all students to Singapore
Tokyo's Minato Ward Assembly recently made a formal decision to allocate 500 million yen of taxpayers' money for overseas study trips for all public junior high schools, sparking both support and opposition.
Truck driver dies falling into garbage pit
A company employee in his 40s died on Monday after the garbage truck he was unloading tipped and fell 5 meters into a garbage pit at a waste processing facility in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture.
Google pledges to Japan to develop AI safely
Google has announced its commitment to advance AI development while ensuring safety, making Japan the second country after the United States to receive this pledge.
42 cross-country runners stung by Japanese giant hornets
At a cross-country running event held in central Japan on Sunday, a swarm of giant hornets attacked 42 athletes on the mountain trail.
Danjiri collides with guardrail crushing man to death
A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
The charm of Iriomote Island
ABC TV "News Okaeri" announcer Taichi Yokoyama travels across Japan introducing SDGs initiatives and locations.
Japan selects representative for 'garbage' World Cup
With the first-ever 'SpoGOMI' World Cup scheduled for Tokyo next month, a match was held in Shinjuku on Monday to determine the Japanese representative for the sport of picking up garbage.
Big Motor meltdown causes wave of bankrupticies
Mistrust throughout the used car industry in Japan due to the Big Motor scandal has led to 57 stores going bankrupt from January to September, which is already more than last year.
Shibuya 'street drinking' under spotlight
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
Tsunami observed without earthquake, undersea landslide may be cause
A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for a wide area along Japan's Pacific coast on Monday morning, despite no earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher being observed.
15% of residents in Tokyo's richest district are presidents
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
Physical fitness of middle-aged women in Japan declines: survey
A survey conducted by Japan Sports Agency has revealed a trend of declining physical fitness and exercise performance among women in their 40s.
Mixed reactions to new grade in 'Eiken' English test
The English Language Proficiency Test, known as "Eiken," will be introducing of a new level for the first time in 31 years, with the aim of implementing it from 2025.
