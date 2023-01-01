Johnny Somali re-arrested over restaurant mayhem

TOKYO, Oct 13 ( News On Japan ) - Two American nationals, who were previously arrested for entering a construction site and live streaming the incident, have been arrested again on suspicion of causing a disturbance at a beef bowl restaurant.

Ismael Ramsey Khalid, a 24-year-old American national, and another individual are suspected of interfering with the operations of a major beef bowl chain restaurant in Osaka City in September. They were accused of recording inside the restaurant and playing loud music.

Khalid, who goes by the alias "Johnny Somali" on social media, had previously been arrested in August 2023 for unauthorized entry into a hotel construction site, which he also live-streamed.

In September, he was again live-streaming during his arrest. Khalid has remained silent during the investigation.