4-year-old girl killed in front of hospital, elderly driver arrested
SAPPORO, Oct 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
Around 11 a.m. on October 17, near the main entrance of the Kushiro General Municipal Hospital in Kushiro City, Hokkaido, a car hit the girl and her mother.
The girl was later confirmed dead.
The 77-year-old driver, who was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, is reported to have told investigators that he made an error in operating the vehicle.
