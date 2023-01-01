Man dies trapped between festival floats in Okayama

OSAKA, Oct 22 ( News On Japan ) - A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.

Around 9 p.m. on Sep 20, Hiro Nagae, who was participating in the "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" in Maniwa City, was caught between two danjiri floats. He was transported to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The cause of death was hemorrhagic shock.

The "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" is a traditional event that dates back to the late Edo period. It involves forcefully colliding large danjiri floats, each of which weighs more than 2 tons.

The festival took place over two days, starting on Sep 19, and was scheduled to run until 10:30 p.m. on the following day. However, it was canceled due to the accident.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the incident.