'Nobunaga Oda' taken to hospital after falling from horse; parade resumes without leader

NAGOYA, Oct 23 ( News On Japan ) - The man playing the role of Oda Nobunaga during the Nagoya Festival parade on Sunday afternoon fell from his horse and was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the fire department received a report that, "A man has fallen from a horse and hit his head."

The man was transported to hospital, still in a conscious state.

According to the "Nagoya Festival Association", a parade featuring the three great unifiers, Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Tokugawa Ieyasu, was taking place on Otsu Street in Naka-ku, Nagoya, when the man portraying Oda Nobunaga fell from his horse.

As none of the spectators were impacted, the parade resumed, without Nobunaga Oda.