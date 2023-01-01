'Nobunaga Oda' taken to hospital after falling from horse; parade resumes without leader
NAGOYA, Oct 23 (News On Japan) - The man playing the role of Oda Nobunaga during the Nagoya Festival parade on Sunday afternoon fell from his horse and was taken to the hospital.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the fire department received a report that, "A man has fallen from a horse and hit his head."
The man was transported to hospital, still in a conscious state.
According to the "Nagoya Festival Association", a parade featuring the three great unifiers, Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Tokugawa Ieyasu, was taking place on Otsu Street in Naka-ku, Nagoya, when the man portraying Oda Nobunaga fell from his horse.
As none of the spectators were impacted, the parade resumed, without Nobunaga Oda.
First snow on Mount Zao, 6 days earlier than average
A cold air mass above northern Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with the "first snow" observed on Mt. Zao, Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday morning.
Toyota shows off Lunar Cruiser
Ahead of the "Japan Mobility Show," the country's largest auto exhibition which begins next week, Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled cutting-edge technology that included a lunar exploration vehicle.
Bento boss apologizes for 500 cases of food poisoning
The president of the bento (boxed lunch) maker "Yoshidaya", responsible for over 500 cases of food poisoning nationwide last month, held his first press conference and gave a tearful apology.
Man dies trapped between festival floats in Okayama
A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.
Stressed salaryman slashes seats
A 39-year-old company employee has been arrested on suspicion of slashing train seats with a cutter on the JR Sōbu Line, which runs through Tokyo.
100 redback spiders found in Kyushu school
About 100 invasive "Redback Spiders" were discovered in an elementary school in Oita City, Kyushu, although there have been no reports of bites or health issues.
Weather conditions ideal for 'castle in the sky'
At the ruins of Takeda Castle in Asago City, Hyogo Prefecture, a mystical sight, known as the "sea of clouds," appeared on Thursday.
15,000 nuisance calls a day to Japanese Embassy in China
Hideo Taru, Japan's ambassador to China, says the Japanese embassy still receives 15,000 nuisance calls a day, and is calling for Sino-Japanese relations to regain rationality.
Japan's largest machine tool trade fair opens in Nagoya
MECT 2023, Japan's largest trade fair for machine tools, has opened in Nagoya, featuring 492 domestic and international companies exhibiting tools and industrial robots.
Dashcam shows man 'flying kick' stationary car
A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
Mitsubishi to pull out of China due to rapid EV shift
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
Rare sea turtle caught in Japanese fishing net
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
Autumn leaves color Oku-Nikko
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
Former doctor convicted of secretly filming naked schoolgirls
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
High school tuition in Nara to become free
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
