How Women Get Money From Sugar Daddies - A Manual

Have you ever heard the term 'itadaki-girl' or gift-receiving girls? They are women who lie to men to make them fall in love and give the women money.

This is Lily-chan who is famous in the 'Papa-Kutsu' world as the original itadaki-girl was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abating fraud.

A female college student was arrested for cheating middle-aged men out of a large sum of money by using the Lily-chan 'Magic Complete Strategy Manual for Sugar Daddies', a method she sold on the internet, and she was also arrested because she sold a manual.