How Women Get Money From Sugar Daddies - A Manual
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Oct 23
Have you ever heard the term 'itadaki-girl' or gift-receiving girls? They are women who lie to men to make them fall in love and give the women money.
This is Lily-chan who is famous in the 'Papa-Kutsu' world as the original itadaki-girl was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abating fraud.
A female college student was arrested for cheating middle-aged men out of a large sum of money by using the Lily-chan 'Magic Complete Strategy Manual for Sugar Daddies', a method she sold on the internet, and she was also arrested because she sold a manual.
Man dies trapped between festival floats in Okayama
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 23-year-old man has died after getting trapped between floats during the traditional "Katsuyama Fighting Danjiri" event in Maniwa City, Okayama Prefecture.
Stressed salaryman slashes seats
News On Japan - Oct 22
A 39-year-old company employee has been arrested on suspicion of slashing train seats with a cutter on the JR Sōbu Line, which runs through Tokyo.
Kabuki star Ennosuke admits to helping parents commit suicide
NHK - Oct 21
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, in his first trial at the Tokyo District Court on Friday, admitted to helping his parents commit suicide. Prosecutors are demanding a three-year prison term.
Empress Emerita Michiko turns 89
Japan Today - Oct 20
Empress Emerita Michiko celebrated her 89th birthday on Friday.
Bear attacks on the rise across Japan
NHK - Oct 20
More and more people in Japan are being attacked by bears. Two were mauled Thursday in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate. One was found dead. Over 150 attacks on people have happened since April.
5 monorail cars collide at zoo grounds
News On Japan - Oct 19
Five cars on a monorail at the Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens collided into each other on Wednesday, with passengers reporting sore backs and necks.
Dashcam shows man 'flying kick' stationary car
News On Japan - Oct 19
A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
Former doctor convicted of secretly filming naked schoolgirls
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
Zoo apologizes for escaped chimpanzee
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
Japan's Astronomic Rise in Crime?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 18
Out of all 600,000 crimes in Japan, 120,000 crimes were bicycle theft.
4-year-old girl killed in front of hospital, elderly driver arrested
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
Chimpanzee at Osaka zoo escapes from enclosure
NHK - Oct 17
A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Tuesday morning, but was captured several hours later.
4 children, father found dead in sunken car off central Japan coast
Kyodo - Oct 16
Four children and their father were found dead Sunday in a submerged car in the sea off the coast of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, police said.
Sushi licking prankster also convicted in prostitution case
NHK - Oct 14
A 21-year-old man who grabbed worldwide attention after videoing himself licking a soy sauce dispenser at a sushi shop has been convicted in a case that included charges for transporting a 15-year-old girl for prostitution.
Mushroom picker catches bear attack on video
News On Japan - Oct 13
This year, the number of human casualties caused by bears in Japan is at an all-time high, with the animals now appearing in urban areas where sightings have previously been rare.
