'Fake police officer' jailed for stealing 1.95 million yen from girlfriend

OSAKA, Oct 23 ( News On Japan ) - The Osaka District Court has sentenced a man accused of impersonating a police officer and defrauding his girlfriend of approximately 2 million yen in cash to 2 years and 4 months in prison.

The 36-year-old defendant is accused of impersonating a police officer on assignment from the Osaka Prefectural Police and defrauding his girlfriend of 1.95 million yen in cash.

The uniform he used in the scam was stolen from a police relative of his.

In previous trials, Yoshikawa had admitted to the charges, and prosecutors requested a three-year prison sentence, pointing out that he committed the crime to pay for another woman's abortion.

Meanwhile, the defense had asked for a suspended sentence. In a ruling on Sep 23, the Osaka District Court sentenced him to two years and four months in prison for "a malicious crime that took advantage of trust and repeatedly defrauded people of money."