Man on trial for doctor slaying

TOKYO, Oct 26 ( News On Japan ) - A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.

The 67-year-old defendant is charged with shooting and killing a 44-year-old doctor with a shotgun last January. He had dropped into the doctor's home to pay his respects following the illness-related death of his mother the previous day.

The defense argued, "He aimed for the right leg, but due to a poor shooting posture combined with the recoil, the shot hit the chest."

Meanwhile, the prosecution pointed out, "He had believed that the doctor was to blame for his mother's death and fired with the intention of committing a murder-suicide."