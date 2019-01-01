Vehicles fall off cliff at famous autumn leaves spot

TOKYO, Nov 01 ( News On Japan ) - A truck and a passenger car collided on the Zao Echo Line connecting Miyagi and Yamagata on Tuesday, leaving both drivers unconscious after their vehicles fell 5 meters down a cliff.

The accident occurred just after 11 a.m., with the male truck driver in his 40s rescued at around 6 pm but in a critical condition.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s who were in the passenger car managed to crawl up from the cliff on their own. They were transported to hospital by a medical helicopter, however, the man has since lost consciousness and is in a critical state.