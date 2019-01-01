Vehicles fall off cliff at famous autumn leaves spot
TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - A truck and a passenger car collided on the Zao Echo Line connecting Miyagi and Yamagata on Tuesday, leaving both drivers unconscious after their vehicles fell 5 meters down a cliff.
The accident occurred just after 11 a.m., with the male truck driver in his 40s rescued at around 6 pm but in a critical condition.
A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s who were in the passenger car managed to crawl up from the cliff on their own. They were transported to hospital by a medical helicopter, however, the man has since lost consciousness and is in a critical state.
Beautiful Legs Award Winner!
The award ceremony for the Clarino Beautiful Legs Award 2023, which is given to women with healthy and attractive legs, was held in Tokyo on Monday, with four women ranging from their teens to their 40s selected.
Former city councilor sentenced to prison for molesting girls at sponsored camp
A former city councilman has been sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with indecent assault after groping girls at a camping event he sponsored.
Tokyo 'happening bar' raided over naked customers
The manager of a sex club in Shinjuku, Tokyo, has been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting public indecency.
Ferrari burn out!
A driver of a Ferrari that suddenly burst into flames while cruising along a central Fukuoka street on Sunday was lucky to escape the inferno.
Falling Halloween signboard breaks girl's leg
A 9-year-old girl was seriously injured on Sunday by a falling signboard for a Halloween event in Kobe, breaking her leg.
How to Find a Sugar Mommy in Japan?
Currently many university students are poor so they need support from their new papas or mamas.
Gas explosion at Osaka sushi restaurant injures 12
An explosion at a sushi restaurant in Osaka on Saturday afternoon has injured 12 people, including customers and staff.
Security camera captures rampaging foreigner in yukata
A security camera installed in a residential area in Tokyo has captured a foreigner wearing a yukata running amok.
92-year-old driver ordered to pay 140 million yen over fatal Tokyo crash
A 92-year-old former top bureaucrat sentenced to five years in prison over a fatal Tokyo car accident in 2019 was ordered Friday to pay around 140 million yen ($932,000) to bereaved family members of the accident that sparked a debate on elderly drivers in rapidly graying Japan.
Train operator in Japan talking to police about YouTube prankster
The president of a train operator in southwestern Japan says he is consulting police about a YouTuber who posted a video that appears to show him taking a free ride on a Shinkansen bullet train.
Retrial starts for Hakamada Iwao over 1966 murder case in central Japan
A district court in central Japan has begun the retrial of an 87-year-old man convicted of killing a family of four in 1966.
Elderly driver plows into 3 elementary school students, causing seriously injuries
A 75-year-old man has been arrested after his car hit 3 second-grade elementary school students, leaving one boy unconscious and the other 2 hospitalized with fractures.
3 men caught smuggling 113 kg of stimulants
A Ukrainian man and two Russians have been arrested for smuggling approximately 113 kilograms of stimulants with a street value of around 7 billion yen, the largest ever single seizure by Toyama Prefectural Police.
Man on trial for doctor slaying
A man on trial for barricaded himself in a doctor's house with a shotgun for 11 hours in Fujimino City, Saitama Prefecture, fatally shooting the male resident, said he had no intention of killing the victim.
Smartphone stolen from drunk live streamer
A man who was drunk and fell asleep just 7 minutes into a live stream in Yokohama, had his phone stolen, with the activities of the thief continuing to be broadcast for another 90 minutes.
