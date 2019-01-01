Truck crashes into Tokyo camera store

TOKYO, Nov 01 ( News On Japan ) - A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.

A witness to the accident alerted emergency services just after midday of an overturned truck in Meguro Honmachi, Meguro district.

According to police, the truck was approaching a gentle left curve but veered into the opposite lane and collided with a roadside tree.

Due to the impact, the truck overturned and crashed into the camera store.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is reported to be conscious.

A male employee of the camera store, in his 40s, suffered minor lacerations.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to question the driver and investigate the cause of the accident.