Truck crashes into Tokyo camera store
TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - A truck overturned and crashed into a camera store in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and a shop employee.
A witness to the accident alerted emergency services just after midday of an overturned truck in Meguro Honmachi, Meguro district.
According to police, the truck was approaching a gentle left curve but veered into the opposite lane and collided with a roadside tree.
Due to the impact, the truck overturned and crashed into the camera store.
The driver, a man in his 50s, was injured in the accident and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is reported to be conscious.
A male employee of the camera store, in his 40s, suffered minor lacerations.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to question the driver and investigate the cause of the accident.
News On Japan - Nov 01
