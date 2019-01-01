Man arrested for stabbing woman in Tokyo restaurant
TOKYO, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - A woman was stabbed in the back and abdomen by a knife-wielding man in a Tokyo restaurant on Thursday morning.
A call to emergency services from a restaurant in Sugamo, Toshima Ward, was made at around 10:45 a.m., reporting "a stabbing due to a dispute."
According to police, the man stabbed the woman in the back and side with a knife, with officers arresting the perpetrator on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.
The injured woman is receiving treatment in a hospital and is reported to be conscious.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department believes there may have been a dispute between individuals of Asian descent. They are questioning the man to understand the details and circumstances of the incident.
News On Japan - Nov 02
