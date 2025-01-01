New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting

TOKYO, Nov 17 ( News On Japan ) - The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.

Iwo Jima in the Ogasawara Islands was photographed from above on Nov 16. Steam is billowing from what appears to be a crater of the newly formed island, while volcanic ash and lava are erupting high into the air at intervals of a few minutes. There were also many large volcanic bombs believed to have been ejected by the eruption.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the volcanic eruption began off Iwo Jima on Oct 21, resulting in the formation and expansion of a new island.

Volcanologists point out that there is a possibility the island will remain, as magma is interacting explosively with seawater.