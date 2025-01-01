Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
"Emergency contraceptives," which can prevent pregnancy to a certain extent when taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse, currently require a doctor's prescription in Japan.
In June of this year, a committee of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare decided to experimentally sell the pills at certain pharmacies as a research study to confirm if it can be sold appropriately.
The medication will be available for purchase to those aged 16 and over who consent to participate in the research study, with a projected price range of 7,000 to 9,000 yen.
Selected outlets will have pharmacists who have received special training and be available to provide services during nights and holidays.
News On Japan - Nov 17
News On Japan - Nov 17
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
News On Japan - Nov 16
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
NHK - Nov 16
Japan's Environment Ministry says levels of tritium in seawater off the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant remain below detectable amounts.
newsonjapan.com - Nov 15
The main goal for any business is considered to be to increase the growth of sales or service delivery.
NHK - Nov 15
Japanese astronaut Onishi Takuya, a former passenger jet pilot, will head to the International Space Station around 2025.
ndtv.com - Nov 14
Recently, Japan's McDonald's has introduced an innovative system in some locations where washrooms have a slot designed to sanitise our phones.
Nikkei - Nov 14
Japan will ease regulations on clinical trials for new drugs developed overseas, Nikkei has learned, scrapping the rule that in principle drugs' safety must be tested on Japanese before they can be launched in the domestic market.
Running2Redline - Nov 12
The V8 engine is one of the best formats out there, and when Japanese manufacturers gave it a try, the result was incredible. In this installation of the engine tier list series, we find out which of the Japanese V8s comes out on top!
News On Japan - Nov 10
Despite concerns about the impact of a warm winter, migratory birds to Japan are generally arriving on track.
News On Japan - Nov 03
A volcanic eruption off the coast of Iwo Jima in the Ogasawara Islands has created a new island.
NHK - Nov 02
The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has begun its third round of the release of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the crippled plant.
News On Japan - Nov 01
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
ABC News - Nov 01
Japan is using robots to deter natural predators from populated areas in a safe way.
NHK - Oct 31
Reporters have been invited to get their first look at the ongoing construction of the third-generation Hyper-Kamiokande detector in central Japan. The underground detector is designed to observe elementary particles called neutrinos falling from space.
NHK - Oct 30
A team of Japanese researchers says they have found that mammalian embryos develop normally in space under microgravity conditions.