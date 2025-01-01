Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28

TOKYO, Nov 17 ( News On Japan ) - The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.

"Emergency contraceptives," which can prevent pregnancy to a certain extent when taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse, currently require a doctor's prescription in Japan.

In June of this year, a committee of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare decided to experimentally sell the pills at certain pharmacies as a research study to confirm if it can be sold appropriately.

The medication will be available for purchase to those aged 16 and over who consent to participate in the research study, with a projected price range of 7,000 to 9,000 yen.

Selected outlets will have pharmacists who have received special training and be available to provide services during nights and holidays.