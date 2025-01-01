'Late autumn storm' rips off roofs in Hokkaido
TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
Shizuoka also experienced heavy rain resembling a typhoon. Rain began before dawn on Friday, turning heavy during the morning, rendering umbrellas useless.
A camera overlooking Suruga Bay at 10:55 AM shows almost zero visibility, with rain pounding pedestrians despite wearing hats and raincoats.
In Hokkaido, gale warnings were issued. In Muroran, winds momentarily exceeded 25 meters per second, ripping off roofs, while a temporary power outage knocked out traffic lights.
Intense winds blew in from the sea. In Hakodate City, Hokkaido, people tried to clear sand away from the road as it piled up.
A nearby sushi restaurant manager commented, "I arrived at 7 AM, and by that time sand was already flying across the street like a river. It reached the parking lot, but it didn't cross the road. This is the first time it's been this bad."
There is a risk of typhoon-like gales blowing across various parts of the Japanese archipelago through to Sunday, Nov 18.
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending operations on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
boardingarea.com - Nov 17
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.
News On Japan - Nov 16
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Solo Travel Japan - Nov 16
I'm going to try the Narita Express First Class today. I was really curious how much more comfortable it would be than the Ordinary Car (standard seat).
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 15
Today I'm going to interview tourists in Japan to see how much they spent on a Japan trip, including flight accommodation, transportation, food, and shopping.
NHK - Nov 15
Tokyo, the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, will open a cafe where people with hearing impairments can communicate using digital technology.
NHK - Nov 14
Kegon Falls in the city of Nikko, north of Tokyo, is currently being illuminated at night to attract tourists even after the end of the fall foliage season.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
Samuel and Audrey - Nov 12
Today, we’re exploring the port city of Hakodate in Southern Hokkaido. So if you’re planning a trip to northern Japan, stick around because in this video, we’ll be sharing the best things to do in Hakodate during your visit.
TabiEats - Nov 12
Nijigen no Mori is an anime-focused theme park, located on Awaji Island and is easily accessible from Kobe and Osaka. It was a lot of fun and we seriously enjoyed what they offered. If you’re a fan of anime, this should be on your must-visit list.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
NHK - Nov 09
More bear attacks have been occurring in northern Japan. On Wednesday, two people were taken to hospital after being attacked.