Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March
NHK -- Nov 18
Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, revealed the plan at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.
The first launch this March ended in failure after the rocket's second-stage engine did not ignite. After analyzing flight data and conducting studies, JAXA identified three main factors contributing to the failure. ...continue reading
Emergency contraceptives to be sold at 150 pharmacies across Japan from Nov 28
The Japan Pharmaceutical Association will begin experimental sales of "emergency contraceptives," aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies, at approximately 150 pharmacies nationwide starting from Nov 28 as part of a feasibility study to make them available without a doctor's prescription.
New footage shows volcanic island off Iwo Jima still erupting
The new island that emerged off the coast of Iwo Jima last month continues to spew ash and lava every few minutes.
Greenhouse gases reach highest levels in 40 years: Japan Meteorological Agency
Last year's average global concentration of greenhouse gases recorded their highest levels since statistics began in 1984, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Tritium remains below detectable level in waters off Fukushima Daiichi plant
Japan's Environment Ministry says levels of tritium in seawater off the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant remain below detectable amounts.
Japanese astronaut Onishi to go to International Space Station around 2025
Japanese astronaut Onishi Takuya, a former passenger jet pilot, will head to the International Space Station around 2025.
At McDonald's Japan, Innovative Sink Sanitises Phones In Restrooms
Recently, Japan's McDonald's has introduced an innovative system in some locations where washrooms have a slot designed to sanitise our phones.
Japan to scrap rule requiring testing of new drugs on Japanese
Japan will ease regulations on clinical trials for new drugs developed overseas, Nikkei has learned, scrapping the rule that in principle drugs' safety must be tested on Japanese before they can be launched in the domestic market.
The ULTIMATE Japanese V8 Engine Tier List
The V8 engine is one of the best formats out there, and when Japanese manufacturers gave it a try, the result was incredible. In this installation of the engine tier list series, we find out which of the Japanese V8s comes out on top!
First migratory bird survey of the season sees safe landing
Despite concerns about the impact of a warm winter, migratory birds to Japan are generally arriving on track.
Eruption off Iwo Jima creates new island
A volcanic eruption off the coast of Iwo Jima in the Ogasawara Islands has created a new island.
TEPCO begins 3rd round of diluted water release from Fukushima Daiichi plant
The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has begun its third round of the release of treated and diluted water into the ocean from the crippled plant.
Japan fast tracks hydrogen trains to reduce emissions
Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and JR companies held a meeting for the first time on Wednesday to share information on introducing railways that run on hydrogen fuel in order to "decarbonize" railways.
'Monster Wolf' robot aims to spook Japan's wildlife problem away
Japan is using robots to deter natural predators from populated areas in a safe way.
Construction site of Japan's upgraded neutrino observatory unveiled to media
Reporters have been invited to get their first look at the ongoing construction of the third-generation Hyper-Kamiokande detector in central Japan. The underground detector is designed to observe elementary particles called neutrinos falling from space.
