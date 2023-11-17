Japan aims to make second attempt to launch flagship H3 rocket by end of March

Japan's space agency says it aims to make a second attempt to launch the country's new flagship H3 rocket by the end of next March.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, revealed the plan at a news conference in Tokyo on Friday.

The first launch this March ended in failure after the rocket's second-stage engine did not ignite. After analyzing flight data and conducting studies, JAXA identified three main factors contributing to the failure.